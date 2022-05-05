news, local-news,

The final of the Women's District Pennant competition was held at Naracoorte Golf Course on May 2 Eighteen teams entered the competition which began in March, competing in four divisions. The competition was impacted by COVID every week, including the final, which meant that most teams called on numerous reserve players to get through the season. At Naracoorte on Monday the A Grade finalists were Millicent and Kingston with Millicent taking out the flag by winning 4 of the 5 matches. In possibly a first for the A Grade pennant, the Millicent team had the benefit of a mother and daughter combination in Kirsty Bailey and Alex Lambert. In Division 1, Lucindale had the upper hand over Mt Gambier with three wins and a halved match. Division 2 had a tight contest with the Mt Gambier team claiming the flag over Penola after winning three of the five matches. The final match of the day had Millicent and Lucindale Division 3 players on edge in the clubhouse as the matches stood at two all while the last pair was still battling it out. Millicent came away with a hard fought win and much jubilation for some who experienced their first season of match play. A highlight of the season was experienced by three women who played the perfect shot, achieving a 'Hole in One' during their match. Suzi Watts from Beachport holed out on the 5 th at Blue Lake, Elaine Morrow holed out on the 7th at Naracoorte and Felicity Miles holed out at Attamurra on the 8th. Clearly they all walked off the green with an unbeatable score on their respective holes!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UWYHFAEKnbyAmcM9MqQVJE/f58d81fb-c8fd-4d37-84f6-691a4920a345.jpeg/r1_30_320_210_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Eighteen teams in the final of the South East Women's District Pennant in golf