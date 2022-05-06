news, local-news,

A new trail linking Naracoorte's cave sites was officially opened on Thursday, May 5, with hopes it will boost tourism to the UNESCO Heritage locations. Barker member Tony Pasin attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the trail alongside Naracoorte Lucindale mayor Erika Vickery and various members of the caves trail working group. The trail provides a 14.7km walking and biking track that weaves it way through seven cave sites in the region on a mix of sealed and unsealed roads. Funding from the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure grant program was used to deliver the project. Ms Pasin said the program contributed $40,000 towards the caves trail project. "This project builds on the high-quality visitor experience offered at Naracoorte Caves, to provide a linkage to Naracoorte township and will be used by regular bike riders, walkers and families seeking opportunities for family activities," he said. "The Naracoorte Caves is the only UNESCO World Heritage site in South Australia. It is something Naracoorte and its surroundings should be incredibly proud of. "It ranks in world standings with the Pyramids of Giza and the Great Barrier Reef, we are not talking about minor, insignificant attractions, we are talking about the top of the world heritage tourism tree." Cr Vickery attended the official opening ceremony and cut the ribbon alongside Mr Pasin. She thanked all stakeholders involved in making the cave trail a reality. "The Naracoorte Caves Trail project is the culmination of a major collaborative effort between a range of partners, connecting the town of Naracoorte with the world-renowned caves and allowing locals and visitors alike to travel across the landscape and understand how it has changed over time," she said. At the opening, Mr Pasin also suggested that he was interested in creating a larger trail that links the Naracoorte Caves Trail to Mount Gambier. "We have now linked Naracoorte to the caves, I really like to think we can complete the trail, from Mount Gambier, through the Wattle Range and through the southernmost part of Naracoorte Lucindale council, so that we can have one holistic tourism experience," he said. Naracoorte Lucindale Council chief executive Trevor Smart, who was involved in the conceptual planning stages of the trail, said the project had received community support. "It was largely very positive. We have been working on what we call our caves connection project for a number of years, trying to get better economic benefits for Naracoorte and the caves through that connection," he said. "It was mostly positive but with a few challenging comments from some of the landowners in between. "My understanding is that the caves are seeing record numbers of visitation. Things like the caves trail and other trails we have around the district, we believe will be great for tourism and also great for the locals to get out and appreciate what is in their own backyard."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/3d66674d-5a80-48b3-904d-708e84ea798d_rotated_180.JPG/r0_393_4032_2671_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg