BORDER community leaders are welcoming the creation of a border commissioner for South Australia, however are waiting to see how embedded the role will be with the community. This comes after Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scrivan introduced the Cross Border Commissioner Bill, which lays the groundwork for the appointment of a cross-border commissioner for the state. The appointment of a cross-border commissioner has been long sought after by groups living along the Victoria-South Australia border, with calls swelling during the imposition of COVID-related border closures in 2020/21. Cross Border Call Outs founder Paula Gust said she was pleased with the appointment and looked forward to working with the new commissioner. Her group, Cross Border Call Outs, was founded during the pandemic border closures to provide a voice to communities on either side of the Victoria-South Australia border having to navigate the border permit system. She said she had made contact with premier Peter Malinauskas when the election promise of a border commissioner was first made. He said the future commissioner would have a direct line of contact with his office. "It is nice to see him (Peter Malinauskas) follow through on his promise, so that is good for the border community," she said. "I would however hope that the person they appoint would actually be on the border, rather than sitting in Adelaide. "Also available. That is the important thing - people need to talk to people, especially country folk. They are easier to get in touch with if they are actually physically located there." It has not yet been revealed who will take the job, once the bill is passed, however a spokesperson for Ms Scrivan said the South Australia border commissioner would be based in Mount Gabmier. "It is proposed that the South Australian Commissioner will deal with issues that pre-date COVID border closures which are largely resolved, these include navigating cross border regulations and practices that cross border communities are forced to deal with, dealing with issues relating to education, licencing, accreditation and training requirements for workers and businesses, access to health services and sharing of information," the spokesperson said. "The commissioner will also work with other commissioners from Victoria and New South Wales and it is hoped that this will assist in border communities voices being strengthened. "The South Australian Cross Border Commissioner will have a direct line to the Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development." Meanwhile, Mackillop member Nick McBride said he will "watch with interest" as the border commissioner role develops. "There is no doubt that living, working, conducting business, seeking education and health care adjacent to a State Border brings complexities for Border communities," he said. "The Border is the hard line at which differences in Government priorities and objectives on either side become evident. People living close to the border are the ones who can suffer as they grapple with practical differences, whether it be access to healthcare, education, bus travel or priorities for road infrastructure." "I believe that States that share a border should work co-operatively to ensure the effective coexistence of legislation, policy implementation and investment in their respective jurisdictions so that Border communities, their economies and lifestyles are supported." "I will watch with interest to see how the proposed position of Cross Border Commissioner will be established, and how it will evolve to support the resolution of matters that impact our border communities." Ms Scriven acknowledged the importance of the border commissioner role, and said the appointment was vital for the state, which shared a border with every other mainland state in the country. "We know we can make our border communities better places to live by making it easier for people accessing education, justice, health and other important services across borders," she said. "There is a long history of matters that cross-border communities and businesses are required to navigate. "While the need for a commissioner was highlighted during the COVID-19 border closures, many of the issues pre-date COVID by many years."

