A new survey is asking Limestone Coast residents to share how they value their water resources, to help better manage the region's water. Limestone Coast Landscape Board is commissioning the Water Values Survey, which will look at what the community believes are acceptable impacts of water use, to inform the board's water management policies. The survey is in line with the board's 'Making Every Drop Count' approach, which looks to address the challenges of water security in a changing climate. Limestone Coast Landscape Board chair Penny Schulz said community input was invaluable to managing the resource. "We know our climate is changing and that this will have an impact. Water underpins so many elements of how we live and work in this region, understanding how all people weigh up the benefits and costs is another piece of the puzzle in how we manage it," she said. "Water is central to agricultural, industry, social and cultural needs of the Limestone Coast, and managing water use across these purposes whilst sustaining water-dependent ecosystems is a balancing act. "We want to know how you value water to contribute to securing your resource now and for generations to come." Visit www.landscape.sa.gov.au/lc to have your say and help shape and inform the Limestone Coast Landscape Board's approach to the region's water security. - Details: For more information visit the LC Landscape Board website or call the Mount Gambier office on 8735 1204.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/5517206b-2971-4afc-aa36-8bf7a542f84b.jpg/r9_0_1998_1124_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Have your say on Limestone Coast water management