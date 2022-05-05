Man arrested after stolen firearms located in Penola

news, local-news,

A man has been arrested after stolen firearms were found at a property near Penola. Just after 1.30pm on Wednesday 4 May, police attended and searched a property on Clay Wells Road at Short. Officers located and seized two stolen firearms, equipment associated with firearms and a significant amount of ammunition. A 38-year-old man from the address was arrested and charged with serious criminal trespass, theft and firearm offences. He was granted bail to appear in the Millicent Magistrates Court on 8 June.

