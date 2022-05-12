Discover what's on around Naracoorte

news, local-news,

Artistic flair Penola Coonawarra Arts Festival Thurs-Sun May 12-15, various venues and times. The annual festival returns with a premiere opera performance, a Family pARTy in the heart of Penola and a night of grass roots music on the program. More than 40 venues and 50 events. Full program of events at www.artsfestival.com.au. Market fun Historic Vehicle Club Markets Saturday, May 14, Sheep's Back Museum complex, 8am-11.30am, market includes local produce, plants, homemade goods, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and more. There will be a sausage sizzle available and the historic vehicle display will be open. New stallholders welcome - for information, contact Daphne 0438 622 143. FOOTY FANATICS Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara League Saturday, May 14 - this week Penola will host Bordertown, Lucindale is at home to Border Districts, Naracoorte will take on Keith, Kingston tackles Padthaway and Mundulla will challenge Kybybolite. Sharing a tale Naracoorte Shed Happens Sunday, May 15, Arnie's Woolshed, 396 Wild Dog Valley Rd, from 6.30pm, enjoy a barbecue tea and listen to real stories from real blokes, information phone Arnie 0488 535 484 or Sean 0487 696 915. GHOST WALK Naracoorte Cemetery Tour Saturday, May 21, Naracoorte Cemetery, Playford Drive, 1.30pm-3.30pm A guided tour of the cemetery, which was opened in 1864. Discover stories of early pioneers and learn about various headstones and history, tour is free, bookings required - phone Naracoorte Library on 8762 2338 or emai LibraryMail@nlc.sa.gov.au Night of dancing Ball in the Hall Saturday, May 21, Kingston Town Hall, Agnes St, from 7pm, $25pp, fabulous and formal dress, cocktail food, bar facilities available, Baker Boys band, event supports Country SA PHN, tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/ball-in-the-hall Movie Time DOG Sunday, June 5, Naracoorte Town Hall. It is the story of an ex-commando (played by Channing Tatum) and a former combat patrol dog Lulu. Tickets are available at Sweet Espresso and at the door. Event listing What's On Do you have an event coming up you want our readers to know about? Email the details to sharon.hansen @austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12pm Friday before publication. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Naracoorte Herald

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/9084d65f-84f8-4bc4-a3f4-79bd2ab1a051.jpg/r0_206_5964_3576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Discover what's on around Naracoorte