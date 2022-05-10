news, local-news,

The Nhill community is set to benefit from a $1.64 million election commitment after Nationals Member for the Mallee Dr Anne Webster announced upgrades to the facility on Thursday night. As the Nhill Tigers footballers and netballers prepared to train, the Coalition MP announced the highly-anticipated funding boost to Davis Park. "I am thrilled to announce this investment into local sport in Nhill after fighting hard for this project," Dr Webster said. "The first phase of the build will provide modern facilities including an undercover spectator grandstand and adjoining multi-use change rooms. "I am especially pleased to make this announcement today, because I know how much this means to the Nhill community and I want to congratulate them on their strong advocacy." Dr Webster conceded that the funding promise would only take place if the Coalition government retained power after May 21. "Nonetheless it's a very exciting announcement," she said. "This is why you do the job so that you can support your local communities and the things that matter to them." Dr Webster said sport is the beating heart of regional towns and knew communities need support to upgrade local facilities. "I commend the sports community in Nhill and know the joy it will bring for them," Dr Webster said. "From the little ones to the seniors and their families."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/d5bbf1a1-62b0-41de-b673-3583375a1a8b.JPG/r0_81_1620_996_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg