A field of 47 took on the Beachport course for the SE Veterans golfers, and as you would expect the locals cleaned up. First division went to John Howe with 35 points and Penola's Lindsay Storer took second from Robe's Rob Cece on a countback with 33. Second division was fought out between two locals, Chris Carr getting 31 and Brian Amos on 30. Third was the urban cowboy from Millicent, Alan Webster with 29, counting out Robert Thompson, his travelling companion. Tony Bishop and Bob Tonkin won the esteemed Ross Orchard Trophy. Nearest the pins were Grant Rowe and Terry Chant from Millicent and the ball rundown was to 25 or better, indicating how tough the windy conditions were while Davy Douglas gleefully took home the scotch. The next outing is at Harrow on May 16 for the annual three-way Challenge between us and the Glenelg and Wimmera groups, followed by Casterton on May 23 for the Glenelg Challenge and then onwards to Kingston on June 6.

Veteran golfers take on Beachport course