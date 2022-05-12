news, local-news,

Hundreds of people gather to enjoy each other's food, dance, music, traditions and, of course, company as part of the Bordertown Multicultural Food Festival on Saturday, May 7. The Bordertown Racecourse provided a great venue for the community to get together and relish in the abundance of aromas and the appeasing of tastebuds. Traditional dishes from around the world were one of the focuses of the event, with cuisines from Malaysia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Africa, Australia and the Philippines. Coordinated by the Tatiara District Council, the annual event is a highlight of the town's calendar. Along with some delicious food, people enjoyed a night of music, singing and dance.

