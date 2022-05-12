news, local-news,

NARACOORTE primary school students were treated to a musical performance on the importance of safety, as part of musical performance program by South Australia Police. The police's School Beat Band visited school across the Limestone Coast area this week, stopping off at Naracoorte and Naracoorte South primary schools, among others, for the performances. With a repertoire of well-known TV themes, pop songs and movie soundtrack favourites, the band had children singing and dancing together, whilst building a rapport with police personnel. Naracoorte South Primary School teacher Sue Spratt said the band, who performed at the school on Tuesday, May 10, introduced the children to a wide variety of instruments. "It was a beautiful day and children from years Reception to year six attended the Police Band from Adelaide," she said. "They played tunes that children readily recognised such as the Simpsons theme song. "They also introduced children to woodwind and brass instruments, each playing a solo piece." Beyond the music, Ms Spratt said the police band taught the children valuable lessons about safety, and concluded the day's events with a conga line. "They also spoke to children about police being thier friends, keeping the community safe and responsibly using triple zero," she said. "To conclude, children were able to get up an dance to their final tune, and a great conga line was formed. "It was a great performance." The School Beat Band also visited Mundella Primary School, Frances Primary School as well as Reidy Park, McDonald Park and Mount Gambier Primary School. Office in Charge Limestone Coast Local Service Area Superintendent Campbell Hill said the band's performances are an excellent way to foster relationships between police and the community whilst teaching students about staying safe. "We're really excited to have the band on the Limestone Coast," he said. "As well as being a fantastic musical experience for the children, the band delivers important messages of pedestrian safety, cyber security, bicycle safety and use of the Triple zero emergency number. "Importantly, children are taught that police are here to keep them and their families safe."

