news, local-news,

The first votes have been cast in 2022 federal election for the seat of Barker. Pre-poll voting began on Tuesday, May 10, with Naracoorte's Senior Citizens Club opening for anyone who wanted to get their votes in early. The Australian Electoral Commission says early voting is available to those on the electoral roll who on Saturday, May 21 expect to be outside the electorate where they are enrolled to vote, will be more than 8km from a polling place, are travelling or unable to leave their workplace to vote, are seriously ill, infirm or due to give birth shortly (or caring for someone who is), or who are a patient in hospital and can't vote at the hospital. Early voting is also available for those who have religious beliefs that prevent them from attending a polling place, are a silent elector or who have a reasonable fear for your safety or wellbeing. There are nine candidates vying for the seat of Barker. They appear on the ballot as follows: Incumbent Liberal member Tony Pasin will look to hold the seat after a strong result in his favour during the 2019 federal election. According to ABC election data, of the 102 polling places in Barker, 101 recorded a Liberal majority. For more information on where to vote, visit the Australian Electoral Commission's website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/c77936a4-6159-4ea5-af7d-8dd2aca131a2.JPG/r11_376_4023_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg