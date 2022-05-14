news, local-news,

ORGANISERS say the past weekend's Naracoorte Historic Vehicle Club swap meet was a strong return to form after a two year hiatus. The event, which occurred at the Naracoorte Showgrounds, saw motorheads from around the state flock to the city, to swap rare parts and appreciate the classic cars on display. The weekend also hosted a show and shine, with a wide array of cars from different eras out and about. Naracoorte Historic Vehicle Club committee member Mike Riley said it was good to be back out and hosting events. "The crowd was good. Just looking at it I think the attendance was better than the one we had in 2019," he said. "Just talking to some people there selling stuff, they were all very happy with how it went, they said they had a good swap meet from a sales point of view." More than 320 sites were at the event, selling not only car and motorcycle parts, but antiques, jewellery, collectables and crafts. The show and shine attracted 53 competitors across four categories. The pre-1940 competition was won by Will Paisley with his 1939 Ford coupe. The 1941 to 1960 competition was won by Bob Stocks with a 1958 Ford Customline. Jeff Pahl took out the 1961 to 1980 competition with his HQ Monaro, and Maria Schulz won the hotrod or street machine competition with an XK Ford Falcon. Mr Riley said the selection of cars was impressive. "The judge, who was Kahu Woolley of Naracoorte Service Centre was most impressed with the cars. He gave a good rundown on what he thought of the winners and of other good cars there," he said. "We were very happy with the way it went, especially after a couple of years off." The Naracoorte Historic Vehicle Club run a market at the Sheep's Back Museum on the second Saturday of every month. Mr Riley said the club was always looking for new members who had an interest in either vintage cars, motorcycles or farming machinery.

