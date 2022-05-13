news, local-news,

THE region's creative talents will be on display at the Naracoorte Art Gallery across May and June, as part of the gallery's IBIS Rising art competition. IBIS Rising, named after the gallery's famed bronze sculpture, is an annual competition hosted by the gallery which accepts entries from artists in the community. The competition draws in work from a wide section of the community, from the beginning of school all the way through to adulthood - with no prerequisites required. Naracoorte Art Gallery secretary Lesley Cook said prizes were on offer across a range of age groups. "In the student section we have up to year four, and then we have years five and six and then up to high school," she said. "We have got an adult section with photography, 2D and 3D - which we have split into two categories: Clay, earth, wood and iron, and mixed media." Judging for the competition has already begun, with the winners of the respective categories to be announced at an event at the gallery on Friday, May 13, attended by Narracoorte Lucindale Council mayor Erika Vickery. Ms Cook said the panel of judges all had sometime unique they were looking for. "Every judge is different, and every judge is looking for something different," she said. "We have monetary prizes for the adult sections, $500 for each winner. For the childrens' prizes, two members of the board have donated two big bags of art supplies for the little people, and the high schoolers will receive a $50 voucher." Ms Cook said the aim of the competition was to encourage the region's creative streak. "It is really important to have something completely different from sport because we are a very sports-oriented town," she said. "It is very important to develop a creative mind because it is a life skill. It helps you counter-act problems that you come across, and think things through in a different way." Naracoorte Lucindale Council Arts and Culture coordinator Jessie Lumb will be the judge of the childrens' competition. She said effort was the key to a winning artwork, as well as a clever use of the materials available to the artist. "It is amazing, especially the kids' stuff. There are lots of different styles, mediums used and lots of bright colours "I am looking for effort. I want to know if someone has gone through a great deal of effort, which is probably a harsh thing to say because everyone puts in effort - you wouldn't do it otherwise. "I like an interesting use of materials and an interesting use of space on the page." Winners of the competition will be announced at the Naracoorte Art Gallery starting at 6pm on Friday, May 13. The competition entries will be on display at the gallery until Sunday, June 19. For more information, visit the gallery's Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/48a67dee-ab38-41fb-9fe1-ea7026d0be9b_rotated_180.JPG/r161_414_4032_2601_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg