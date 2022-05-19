Discover what's on around Naracoorte

news, local-news,

PRESENTATION Debutante Ball Friday, May 20, Mundulla Hall Anniversary, doors open 7.45pm, debs presented at 8.15pm, dancing, supper, tickets available at door, adults $15, h/s students $10, p/s students $2, contact Sonya Obst 0427 534 166. SAY FAREWELL Goodbye Gerry Mathieson Friday, May 20, Michelle DeGaris Memorial Kindergarten, from 4pm, farewell Gerry Mathieson after 40 years of dedicated service to the kindergarten, official presentation at 6pm, food provided by Afghan and Filipino communities, all welcome, byo rug/chairs and refreshments. Join in the fun Naracoorte Parkrun Saturday, May 21, Naracoorte Swimming Lake, 8am, a timed, five kilometre, mixed terrain course that covers part of the Creek Walk and through the parklands. Run, jog or walk. It is free to take part, but participants do need to register on the Parkrun website prior to the day. FOOTY FANATICS KNT League Saturday, May 21 - this week Padthaway will host Mundulla, Kybybolite iis at home to Lucindale, Bordertown will take on Keith, Naracoorte tackles Kingston and Border Districts will challenge Penola. GHOST WALK Naracoorte Cemetery Tour Saturday, May 21, Naracoorte Cemetery, Playford Drive, 1.30pm-3.30pm A guided tour of the cemetery, which was opened in 1864. Discover stories of early pioneers and learn about various headstones and history, tour is free, bookings required - phone Naracoorte Library on 8762 2338 or emai LibraryMail@nlc.sa.gov.au DANCING SHOES Ball in the Hall Saturday, May 21, Kingston Town Hall, Agnes St, from 7pm, $25pp, fabulous and formal dress, cocktail food, bar facilities available, Baker Boys band, event supports Country SA PHN, tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/ball-in-the-hall OFF TO THE MOVIES 'Dog' at the Town Hall Sunday, June 5, town hall. It is the story of an ex-commando (played by Channing Tatum) and a former combat patrol dog Lulu. Tickets are available at Sweet Espresso and at the door. MARKET FUN Historic Vehicle Club Markets Saturday, June 11, Sheep's Back Museum complex, 8am-11.30am, market includes local produce, plants, homemade goods, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and more. New stallholders welcome - for information, contact Daphne 0438 622 143. SHARE A TALE Naracoorte Shed Happens Sunday, June 12, Arnie's Woolshed, 396 Wild Dog Valley Rd, from 6.30pm, enjoy a barbecue tea and listen to real stories from real blokes, information phone Arnie 0488 535 484 or Sean 0487 696 915. DANCE ALL NIGHT Royal Flying Doctors Ball Friday, July 22, Bordertown Civic Centre, doors open 7pm, dancing 7.30pm- midnight, $10pp, $5p teenager; music by Lois Miller, For more information contact Don Rosser 0429 988 839 or Wendy Twidgen 0417 856 400 Event listing What's On Send details to sharon.hansen @austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12pm Friday before publication.

Discover what's on around Naracoorte