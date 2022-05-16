news, local-news,

The Limestone Coast and Green Triangle Innovation Collective will organise an innovation festival across the Limestone Coast from 22 to 27 May. The multi-day program will educate existing and aspiring business leaders on emerging industry trends across the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning and cyber security. A LCGTIC spokesperson said the program conforms to state-wide entrepreneurship strategies of inspiring individuals, groups and organisations to embrace the spirit of entrepreneurship. Innovation and entrepreneurial facilitator at Flinders University's New Venture Institute Callena Rawlings said the day was designed to be a networking event for entrepreneurs. "There is a lot of activity, a lot of opportunity, a lot of wisdom and a lot of experience that can be shared," she said. "It's an exciting collaboration; the private and public sector working together to support and develop our regional innovation ecosystem." People interested in the festival can visit: events.humanitix.com/tours/regional-innovation-festival.

Limestone Coast Innovation Festival begins