Rural ambassadors announced at Border Show Society AGM

A new president will helm the South East of SA and Border Shows Committee, following an appointment at the group's annual general meeting on Sunday, May 15. Past president Francis Andrews welcomed in Greg Willoughby to the position, who comes to the role with experience at the Keith Show and Mundulla Horse Jumping Show. Mr Willoughby thanked all involved in the committee for their support and looked forward to the group's roster of events in 2022. He also welcomed the new rural and young rural ambassadors for 2022, who were unveiled at the meeting following an interview process earlier in the year. "Thanks to the participants of the ambassador program for bringing them self to this opportunity as the thing about the rural ambassador program is it builds a foundation for participants for future positions in local groups not only within show societies but across the whole community," he said. Two rural ambassador representatives and two young rural ambassadors were appointed at the event, after a selection process held by a panel of judges consisting of; Tatiara District Council mayor Graham Excell, Keith 2007 Rural ambassador Maddy Willoughby and Asha Modra. Naracoorte's Courtney Higgs and Lucindale's Luke Farrell received the rural ambassador 2022 award at the meeting. Ms Higgs, an agronomist by day, has helped out the Naracoorte Show with volunteer work for the past 20 years, since she was five years old. Over the years Ms Higgs became involved with the horse section, junior judging competitions, and trade and market convening. She said her vision of the show was to have a mentorship program that allows people tp learn different aspects of running a committee and pass on knowledge from older committee members. Mundulla's Lucy Steer and Penola's William Goodes were awarded with the organisation's young rural ambassador awards. Ms Steer has a history of competing in the indoor exhibit competition and horse competition at the Mundulla Show, as well as helping her parents in the prime lamb competition. She said she enjoyed her experiences with the show, and travelled to other shows to participate in whip cracking competitions. The ag show committee have been busy planning for the Bordertown Spring Festival on November 12 and 13. The theme of this year's festival will be "Rural Woman on the Land". The committee have announced that George the Farmer will be attending the 2022 show as well as Australian Blue Ribbon cookbook author Liz Harfull. Ms Harfull is an author and public speaker who has written many books on rural women on the land, with a focus on South Australia. If you would like to be involved or find out more information about the Bordertown Spring Festival, details can be found on Facebook or via email on secretary@bordertownshow.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/7f7f8b21-05c4-464e-96c3-f8f5dd058150.jpg/r2_188_2007_1321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg