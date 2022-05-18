Federal Election 2022: Check out where to vote near you

news, local-news,

The pre-polls are open and we're gearing up to vote in the Federal Election on May 21. Not sure where you can roll up to vote - we've got you covered with our list below. This is your chance to have a say in the government for the next three years - and it's compulsory if you're registered. But don't worry, if you can't make it on the day there's plenty of chances to get in early. Saturday, May 21, 8am to 6pm Did we miss your patch? Visit the Australian Electoral Commission's website for further information on where to vote near you.

Naracoorte: Check out where to vote near you