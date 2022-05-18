Federal Election 2022: Check out where to vote near you

Naracoorte: Check out where to vote near you
Local News
The pre-polls are open and we're gearing up to vote in the Federal Election on May 21.
Not sure where you can roll up to vote - we've got you covered with our list below.
This is your chance to have a say in the government for the next three years - and it's compulsory if you're registered.
But don't worry, if you can't make it on the day there's plenty of chances to get in early.
Early voting
- Naracoorte Senior Citizens Club, 46 Sandstone Avenue
Election Day
Saturday, May 21, 8am to 6pm
- Naracoorte Town Hall & Function Centre, 95 Smith St
- Naracoorte South Primary School, 71 Cedar Ave
- Lucindale War Memorial Hall, Lot 92 Centenary Ave
- Frances Memorial Hall, Lot 37 Railway Tce
- Coonawarra Soldiers Memorial Community Club, 9-11 Memorial Dr
- Padthaway Primary School, 67 Vogelsang Rd
Did we miss your patch?
Visit the Australian Electoral Commission's website for further information on where to vote near you.