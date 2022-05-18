  1. Home
Local News
Federal Election 2022: Check out where to vote near you

The pre-polls are open and we're gearing up to vote in the Federal Election on May 21.

Not sure where you can roll up to vote - we've got you covered with our list below.

This is your chance to have a say in the government for the next three years - and it's compulsory if you're registered.

But don't worry, if you can't make it on the day there's plenty of chances to get in early.

Early voting

  • Naracoorte Senior Citizens Club, 46 Sandstone Avenue

Election Day

Saturday, May 21, 8am to 6pm

  • Naracoorte Town Hall & Function Centre, 95 Smith St
  • Naracoorte South Primary School, 71 Cedar Ave
  • Lucindale War Memorial Hall, Lot 92 Centenary Ave
  • Frances Memorial Hall, Lot 37 Railway Tce
  • Coonawarra Soldiers Memorial Community Club, 9-11 Memorial Dr
  • Padthaway Primary School, 67 Vogelsang Rd

Did we miss your patch?

Visit the Australian Electoral Commission's website for further information on where to vote near you.