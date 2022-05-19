news, local-news,

NARACOORTE students are excited to take part in the National Walk Safely to School Day, an initiative which promotes health and road safety. On Friday, May 20, students from Naracoorte South Primary School, among others, will put their best foot forward by walking to school. Now in its 23rd year, the annual event has joined forces with National Road Safety Week to further draw the spotlight on road safety and support the importance of regular walking, not just on 20 May, but every day. Harold Scruby, Chairman and CEO of the Pedestrian Council of Australia said it was critical to teach children road safety. "Until they are 10, children must always hold the hand of an adult when crossing the road," he said. Walk Safely to School Day also encourages positive environmental action, better use of public transport with reduced car-dependency and encourages parents and carers to walk more, reducing dangerous traffic congestion around schools. The national initiative also promotes healthy eating and encourages schools and P&Cs to Host a Healthy Breakfast on the day. Mr Scruby said exercise from an early age was important. "The extremely disturbing childhood obesity epidemic continues to affect one-in-four children at critical levels across Australia," he said. "The best exercise for all Australians is walking regularly. Children need at least 60 minutes of physical activity a day. We should encourage them to take a walk before school, during and at end of their day." For more information on Walk Safely to School Day, visit www.walk.com.au.

