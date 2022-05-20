news, local-news,

The SA Ambulance Service (SAAS) volunteer teams at Robe, Kingston and Penola are looking for volunteers to answer the call and join them, as the service launches a new community recruitment drive. Volunteers across Robe and Kingston have been speaking about the benefits of becoming a SAAS volunteer in country SA, which they say is easier than you think, with the opportunity to make a difference in the community and gain life-long skills that can be used in everyday life. Sandy volunteers with Robe and has done so for an impressive 38 years. "I grew up with my family in Robe, and at the time of signing up to volunteer I had three young children and wanted to help ensure we had an ambulance, if they or anyone in our community needed help," she said. READ MORE: "I have continued since then to volunteer here, and also for a short time with the Kangaroo Island station." Whether you work full-time, are a student or retired, volunteering with SAAS can help you broaden your skillset, meet like-minded community members and make new friends. With flexible rosters that can work around your lifestyle, you don't always need to be at the ambulance station when on-call. Sandy says she's met some amazing people from all walks of life, with many who she now classifies as friends. "We have a great support team assisting each other training, being on call and socially." Most patients are people with chest pain, breathing problems or pre-existing medical conditions. Of course, on some occasions there are major incidents, but these are a small portion of the work. You will always be paired with a qualified ambulance officer, who will be there to support you. For more information, call Regional Team Leader Taylor Martin on 0448 308 141 or the Volunteer Support Unit on 1300 175 584 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 4.30pm). Or apply through the SAAS website: www.saasvolunteer.sa.gov.au or email SAASvolunteer@sa.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/e32e787e-4766-440e-b7b7-ed556375e700.jpg/r0_293_1512_1147_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

SA Ambulance Service volunteers needed in south-east SA