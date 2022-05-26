Discover what's on around Naracoorte

news, local-news,

JOIN THE FUN Naracoorte Parkrun Saturday, May 28, Naracoorte Swimming Lake, 8am, a timed, five kilometre, mixed terrain course that covers part of the Creek Walk and through the parklands. People can run, jog or walk, and can do it on their own or bring some friends. It is free to take part, but participants do need to register on the Parkrun website prior to the day. FOOTY FANATICS Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara League Saturday, May 28 - this week Bordertown will host Naracoorte, Mundulla is at home to Kingston, Lucindale will take on Padthaway, Keith tackles Border Districts and Penola will challenge Kybybolite. BARGAINS GALORE Apsley Market Sunday, May 29, Apsley Hall, Wallace St, 10am-1pm, stalls include arts and crafts, clothes, plants, baked goods, soaps and candles, and much more, For more information contact Hayley on 0409 827 228 WINE, DINE & DONATE Relay For Life Fundraiser Saturday, June 4, Bordertown Hotel, $45pp; night includes 2 course meal + glass of wine, live music, guest speaker, raffle and lucky door prizes, tickets available from Blackwell Accounting Solutions. OFF TO THE MOVIES Dog at the Naracoorte Town Hall Sunday, June 5, Naracoorte Town Hall. It is the story of an ex-commando (played by Channing Tatum) and a former combat patrol dog Lulu. Tickets are available at Sweet Espresso and at the door. MARKET FUN Historic Vehicle Club Markets Saturday, June 11, Sheep's Back Museum complex, 8am-11.30am, market includes local produce, plants, homemade goods, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and more. There will be a sausage sizzle available and the historic vehicle display will be open. New stallholders welcome - for information, contact Daphne 0438 622 143. SHARE A TALE Naracoorte Shed Happens Sunday, June 12, Arnie's Woolshed, 396 Wild Dog Valley Rd, from 6.30pm, enjoy a barbecue tea and listen to real stories from real blokes, information phone Arnie 0488 535 484 or Sean 0487 696 915. DELICIOUS DELIGHTS Comfort Food Cabaret Thursday, June 30, Naracoorte Town Hall, 7.30pm, an evening of live music, award-winning cabaret and delectable foot tastings. For more information visit countryarts.org.au or phone 7078 6173. DANCE ALL NIGHT Royal Flying Doctors Ball Friday, July 22, Bordertown Civic Centre, doors open 7pm, dancing 7.30pm- midnight, $10pp, $5p teenager; music by Lois Miller, For more information contact Don Rosser 0429 988 839 or Wendy Twidgen 0417 856 400 Event listing What's On Send details to sharon.hansen @austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12pm Friday before publication.

Discover what's on around Naracoorte