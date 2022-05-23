Strong showing for 2022 IBIS Rising Art Competition

news, local-news,

ENTRANTS in the 2022 IBIS Rising Art Competition were commended for their work, after the winners were announced at an event on Friday, May 13. Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery once again hosted the annual competition, which draws in works from across all age groups and sectors of the community. Gallery secretary Lesley Cook said that although it was a quieter opening for the competition than in previous years, those who attended were impressed by the array of work. "It was a quieter opening than we have had in the past, but that being said it was a really lovely evening," she said. "The first prize winner for the 2D art competition was so surprised because she had won it last year and she had only been painting for a couple of years I believe. Two different judges, and both of them really liked her work." Naracoorte Lucindale Council mayor Erika Vickery attended the event and presented the major awards to the entrants. Samuel Ramsden won first place in the up to Year Four category, with his piece Untitled. High commendations were given to; Matilda Lush for Star Struck Beach, Alexis Flint for The Clearing and Azmet for The Amazing Soccer Field. For Years Five to Six, first place was awarded to Emma Kay for her piece The Cliff on the Beach. Other entrants who received high commendations for their work were; Nate Marshall for The Centre Rider, Chandler for Bunny on the Moon, Ebbonnie Morrison for Untitled. Bree Porter won the high school students category with her work Sad Rusty Sundays. High commendations were given to; Jeremiah Pearce for Van Gogh Sunflowers, Jackson Oster for Lino Printing and Misia Panuncio for A Vase of Red Poppie. In the adult categories, Angela McLachlan won the Mixed Media competition for her piece Booknook. Highly Commended was awarded to Jo Fife for Earth Fire Water, Kaye Beauchamp for Rust. For the Clay, Wood, Iron, Stone category, Mick Dennis was awarded first place for his work War Canoe. Highly Commended went to Bruce Willmer for Candle Holder. In the IBIS Rising Art Competition Photography Section, Janet Haebich won the Bendigo Community Bank Penola first prize for Blue Banded Bee. High Commended was awarded to; Janet Haebich for Time to Cut the Grass, Deb Kloeden for Mondo Psycho, Diana Vine for Misty Morning Mullinger Swamp, Tony Lees for Burra, Tony Lees for Katie, Vanessa Mikutta for Meerkat Lookout, Vanessa Mikutta for Highland Cow. The 2022 IBIS Rising 2D Mary Bainger award was given to Leone Bunney for Autumn Sunset. Highly Commended was given to Gayle Newcombe for Spectator; Alison Rowe for Millie and Anne Emerson for Coming Home. Ms Cook thanked all the volunteers and sponsors who helped organise the competition. "I really need to thank all of the volunteers. They are just amazing. Without them, we would not have an art gallery," she said. "We have sponsors from the Bendigo Community Bank Penola who gave the prize for the photography group. The Cultural Trust donated a prize. "I need to thank Wild Game wine who donated their wine for the evening. It was very kind of them, it was delicious and award winning. "Without the community, not only would we not have a gallery but we wouldn't have an IBIS Competition either."

