news, local-news,

It was a great game between Kybybolite and Lucindale in the Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara A grade netball match on Saturday, with an intense start by Lucindale to take a three goal advantage at the first break. Kyby's intensity picked up in the second quarter to take a five goal lead at the half. There was plenty of defensive pressure by Kyby in the third quarter, but turnovers created by Lucindale saw them edge back. Jess Bittner shot well in goal shooter for Lucindale, however Georgie Maggi and Imogen Bates for Kyby got tips to balls resulting in turnovers. Kyby kept their cool to come away with a narrow one-goal win at the final whistle. Penola started strong in the first quarter with great accuracy by the goalies with them up by seven goals at quarter time. The second quarter saw Borders make a comeback with great defensive pressure by Tyler Atkinson, Tayla Solly and Keely Rata, however Penola still maintained the lead by five goals. Borders came out firing in the third quarter with fantastic feeds by Annabel Mould and Poppy Moyle Read into the goalies. Great intercepts and pressure by the Penola defence end, Brooke Klemm and Maddy Teakle, having Penola lead by one-goal going into the last quarter. In the last quarter Borders were able to take the lead for the first time, however there passing into the attack line let them down where Penola were able to take the win by two goals. Despite challenges with a number of team members being unwell or out with injury Padthaway pulled together and went out with high energy and aggression, but they were no match for Mundulla. Mundulla got away in the first quarter and Padthaway were unable to pull them back. Although Padthaway switched it around each quarter, Mundulla got the jump each time. The game was played in good spirit with great shooting by the Mundulla goalies. A Grade Kybybolite 46 d Lucindale 45. Best Players: G. Maggi, I. Bates; J. Bittner, C. Cane. Penola 47 d Border Districts 45. Best Players: M. Teakle, A. Possingham; T. Solly, K. Rata. Keith 59 d Bordertown 38. Best Players: D. Vankalken, W. Smith; N. Twigden, L. Murch. Mundulla 65 d Padthaway 26. Best Players: C. Fromm, A. Croser; H. Bottroff, L. Edwards. A Reserve Penola 63 d Border Districts 34. Best Players: K. Honner, E. Berkin; A. Haynes, D. Pretlove. Keith 52 d Bordertown 36. Best Players: F. Evans, P. Pado; C. Stott A. Netherway. Naracoorte 58 d Kingston 37. Best Players: C duRand, G. Collins; L. Morden, P. Stenner. B Grade Kybybolite 35 d Lucindale 31. Best Players: E. Freckleton, E. Stokes; S. Edmonds, V. Clarke. Penola 65 d Border Districts 21. Best Players: J. Lucas, K. Wilson; M. Jordan, B. Smith. Bordertown 44 d Keith 38. Best Players: S. Shillabeer, E. Orrock; S. Smith, G. Langley) Mundulla 66 d Padthaway 29. Best Players: K. Couzner, J. Arthur; J. Gaussen, E. Williams. Naracoorte 68 d Kingston 19. Best Players: A. Walker, C. Ledo; A. O'Donnell, B. Lucas. C Grade Lucindale 44 d Kybybolite 25. Best Players: M. Thompson, R. Kennett; E. Brodie, D. Moreland. Penola 73 d Border Districts 11. Best Players: M. Maney, A. Auld; M. Vilde, E. Clark. Keith 34 d Bordertown 31. Best Players: J. Turnbull, R. Farmer; A. Tink, B. Duncan. Mundulla 71 d Padhaway 22. Best Players: M. Leach, T. Schmidt; A. Mangelsen, K. Carter. Naracoorte 58 d Kingston 15. Best Players: L. Gill, S. Fletcher; H. Winter, B. Lucas. Division 1 Penola 44 d Border Districts 40. Best Players: K. Venables, H. Berkin; L. Michelmore, K. McCarthy. Keith 53 d Bordertown 12. Best Players: M. Llewellyn, H. Wilson; E. Orrock, G. Lusher. Kingston 59 d Naracoorte 28. Best Players: G. Bastiaans, T. Daniel; T. Brunt, L. Midwinter. Division 2 Border Districts 50 d Penola 16. Best Players: G. Oster, K. Rata; P. Manarangi, A. Messenger. Padthaway 47 d Mundulla 13. Best Players: M. Rothe, L. Mathews; E. Colwill, M. Mead. Naracoorte 64 d Kingston 45. Best Players: I. Schroder, S. Fergusson; H. Pass, L. Harrison. Division 3 Kybybolite 38 d Lucindale 22. Best Players: B. Porter, S. Hahn; P. Pinchbeck, H. Kiefel. Border Districts 31 d Penola 16. Best Players: B. Fitzgerald, L. Johnson; G. McCarthy, L. Lambert. Keith 66 d Bordertown 23. Best Players: D. Clark, P. Rayson; A. Saraosos, B. Warren. 13 & Under A Kybybolite 27 d Lucindale 7. Best Players: A. Redding, M. Brewin; G. Williams, S. Kiefel. Penola 33 d Border Districts 16. Best Players: L. Hackwill, W. Zadow; I. Mahney, I. Unger. Bordertown 41 d Keith 25. Best Players: T. Phillips, M. Richards; E. Makin, I. Smart. Mundulla 32 d Padthaway 22. Best Players: W. Durbridge, W. Grellet; J. Frick, E. Ward. Naracoorte 35 d Kingston 15. Best Players: K. Thomson, T. Maresch; K. Rasheed, A. Rasheed. 13 & Under B Lucindale 17 d Kybybolite 0. Best Players: L. Wilkin, L. Thompson; M. Slotegraaf, L. Brown. Penola 9 d Border Districts 6. Best Players: L. Wilson, A. Briggs; L. Murphy, P. Hoctor. Bordertown 20 d Keith 3. Best Players: E. Twigden, E. Steele; P. Makin, K. Field. Mundulla 7 d Padthaway 2. Best Players: L. Bennett, L. Wiese; F. Orton, M. McGregor.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/38b01ae1-88dd-48b3-a9df-ca85366cb43a.jpg/r55_335_2924_1956_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg