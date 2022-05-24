news, local-news,

The Lower South East Veterans Golf Association competed with the Wimmera District Veterans and Glenelg District Veterans in their annual three-way challenge at Harrow Golf Club on Monday, May 16. The challenge of playing on sand scrapes made for an interesting experience for the LSE veterans. The LSE District had 21 people on course, with players from Millicent, Beachport, Blue Lake, Kingston, Bordertown, Penola and Mt Gambier clubs. The Glenelg District had 21 players and the Wimmera District had 17 players ready to take to the green. The experience of the Glenelg and Wimmera districts who play on scrapes all season proved too strong. Glenelg District won the day with an average score of 26.61 points, Wimmera was second with an average of 25.88 and the LSE finished a close third with an average of 24.53 points. Barry Turnbull, from Bordertown, had the best LSE score for the day with 33 points which was the third best score in A grade. Trevor Williams, Penola, had 32 points, Lyndsay Copeman, Attamurra, had 31 points while in the ball rundown, Lindsay Storer, Penola, had 28 points, and Robert Thompson, Millicent, and Brian Pennell, Beachport, both had 27. The next competition for the LSE Veteran golfers is the annual two-way challenge with the Glenelg Veterans District, to be played at the Casterton Golf Course next Monday, May 23.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/70c45252-74ed-434a-8cb1-7eb4f6b53fe8.jpg/r10_276_3991_2525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

South East golfers compete in three-way challenge at Harrow