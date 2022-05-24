Great turn out at the CFS Cadet Fun Day
Local News
The CFS Cadet Fun Day brings together cadets from around the Lower South-East to celebrate together.
The cadets take part in a range of activities, including round-robin competitions, which are designed to help them grow and develop skills that they would need when firefighting.
In a great turnout, the CFS were able to showcase some of their trucks to cadets, all before a big BBQ lunch.
Anyone from the age of 11 to 18 can join the CFS cadets, and it is a great way to involve younger people in their communities.
For more information on becoming a cadet, visit: https://www.cfs.sa.gov.au/volunteer/cfs-cadet-program/