Great turn out at the CFS Cadet Fun Day

news, local-news,

The CFS Cadet Fun Day brings together cadets from around the Lower South-East to celebrate together. The cadets take part in a range of activities, including round-robin competitions, which are designed to help them grow and develop skills that they would need when firefighting. In a great turnout, the CFS were able to showcase some of their trucks to cadets, all before a big BBQ lunch. Anyone from the age of 11 to 18 can join the CFS cadets, and it is a great way to involve younger people in their communities. For more information on becoming a cadet, visit: https://www.cfs.sa.gov.au/volunteer/cfs-cadet-program/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175857931/a21d2b16-fbb9-4ffe-910e-9d6029ceedf4.JPG/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg