THE splendour of a golden age of music will be on display for all of Naracoorte, as the city's choir returns to the Naracoorte Town Hall. The Naracoorte Singers will be performing "Golden Memories and Romance" at the Town Hall at 2pm, Sunday 29, a collection of much-loved hits from the past. Included in the show's setlist are tunes such as Moon River, Danny Boy, Beyond the Sea, What the World Needs Now, I Wish You Love, and a medley of I Only Have Eyes for You and The More I See You, among others. There will be fun when Rodget Henschke performs Ray Charles' classic Hit the Road Jack. The show will also include songs from musicals such as Consider Yourself, I Could Have Danced All Night and On The Street Where You Live. The Golden Memories and Romance event comes after a long disruption to the group's activies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Naracoorte singers publicity officer Helen Keatley said the group was pleased to be able to perform again - and would repeat the concert the following Monday for residents at the Longridge Retirement Village. "We had a long time off because of COVID, as everyone did. The group is really happy to be back performing," she said. "It will be a great time, everyone should come along and listen to the music. We look forward to presenting a pleasant afternoon." Admission will be $20, to be paid at the door. Naracoorte Lucindale mayor Ericka Vickey will be conducting the performance, working alongside pianist Marion Orton. She invited the community to come and support the group. "I think that the Naracoorte singers have been very much affected by the different covid restrictions and we haven't been able to do our normal rehearsals and performances," she said. "We are really looking forward to sharing music with our community and very much looking forward to having our audience, who have been very strong followers of the Naracoorte singers come along and support us on Sunday."

