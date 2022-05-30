REGIONAL Development Limestone Coast will be developing a regional leadership program across the next two years thanks to state government funding.
The program will provide 60 current and future Limestone Coast leaders given the chance to enhance their skills, form stronger community connections and create a diverse leadership network across the region.
Community members have been invited at attend a planning workshop on May 31, to determine the direction, priorities and governance of the leadership program.
The information gained during the workshop will also inform a regional leadership gap analysis, which will underpin the program for the next two years.
Regional Development Limestone Coast chair Evan Flint said said that the fantastic work of the Limestone Coast Local Government Association in delivering the previous leadership program has laid a solid foundation for the new course.
"We are fortunate that the LCLGA successfully delivered the Limestone Coast Leadership Program for the past 3 years, resulting in 45 Alumni, some of whom will now help us design the next version of the program," he said.
"A key component of the new RDALC Leadership Program is that it is co-designed to meet local needs and fill identified leadership gaps, which will foster growth and prosperity across our communities now and into the future.
"This investment from the State Government ensures that for the next two years we can plan and implement a leadership program that is specific to our region.
"Learnings from the LCLGA Leadership Program, which was wrapped up in 2021, will greatly assist us, and past participants are encouraged to get involved in the development of the new leadership program at our upcoming workshop."
Coordinator for the Regional Leadership Development Program Jess Carolane is encouraging wide-spread participation to inform the development of the program.
"We want to get as much input and insight as possible into what a new leadership program will look like for our region. There will be an opportunity for anyone that missed out on attending the event to contribute by viewing a recording of the session and participating in a survey," she said.
The Leadership Program Planning Workshop will be held at 4:30 - 7:30pm on Tuesday 31 May 2022 at the City Hall, Mount Gambier. To book, head to Eventbrite leadershipplanning.eventbrite.com.au
If you are unable to attend this event and would like to receive access to the recording, or for any enquiries regarding the Regional Leadership Development Program, please contact Jess Carolane, on (08) 8723 1057 or email jess@rdalc.org.au.