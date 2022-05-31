ALREADY with a spring in their step due to green grass sprouting and good lambing weather overhead, South East farmers are now toasting their sense of optimism with Quality Wool's own special birthday brew.
As the company celebrates its 30th birthday, Quality Wool's Adelaide-based marketing team has been touring the region to present clients with its very own 'Q Draught', a limited edition beer brewed to commemorate three decades in business.
The 'Q Draught' has been made in collaboration with Adelaide-based Pirate Life Brewing, which since 2018 has tenanted the former Dalgety's wool store in Baker Street, Port Adelaide, owned by Quality Wool.
Travelling in a specially-wrapped 30 th anniversary van, the marketing team has so far hand-delivered beer to more than 60 farms around Naracoorte, Lucindale and Bordertown.
Third generation farmer and Quality Wool client Lachlan Seears, who along with father Peter runs Boonderoo Pastoral, a mixed operation at Lucindale, said he was a fan of the company's creative approach to recognising its clients.
"I love the idea of Quality Wool partnering with Pirate Life to create something special for their 30 th anniversary," Lachie said.
"It's something different and unique.
"I'll definitely enjoy drinking a cold one and toasting the Quality team for 30 years in business, but I'll also be keeping one of the cans (as a memento) and it will be going on the shelf in my office.''
Founded in Port Adelaide in March 1991 by Mark Dyson, Quality Wool has since grown into Australia's largest independently-owned wool broker and buyer.
The company has South Australian stores in Naracoorte, Jamestown and Port Adelaide, in addition to its 27,000m 2 show floor in Geelong and eight other stores across regional Victoria and New South Wales.
Quality Wool's Kane McKay said the recent beer deliveries were an extension of the company's 30 th anniversary celebrations, which continue through 2022 after initial plans were thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic.