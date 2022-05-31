Naracoorte Herald

Quality Wool celebrate 30 years with Pirate Life beer collaboration

May 31 2022 - 1:59am
Kane McKay, Quality Wool, presenting the companys 30 th anniversary beer to clients Peter and Lachie Seears, Boonderoo Pastoral, Lucindale. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

ALREADY with a spring in their step due to green grass sprouting and good lambing weather overhead, South East farmers are now toasting their sense of optimism with Quality Wool's own special birthday brew.

