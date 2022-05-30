Final costs for the Naracoorte Library redevelopment have been released, with the project coming in under the forecasted budget and proposed plan.
The final construction cost of about $2.44 million was a combination of construction and labour costs as well as furnishing the project and making developments to existing public facilities.
Advertisement
The original budget of $2.5 million allowed for the construction tender, furniture, equipment, developments to signage and information technology, many of which was over-budgeted in the original plan.
Naracoorte Lucindale Council chief executive officer Trevor Smart expressed his pleasure with the outcome of the redevelopment and the larger task that was accomplished.
"We extended the original scope of the project to include works in the Town Hall and to extend the streetscaping, so to increase the budget and deliver a more complete construction package for the community was the right decision," he said.
Mr Smart said the original cost was predicted to be around $2 million, but was increased after the contract was awarded and the project was tested in the construction market.
"As with any construction project involving an existing building, unknown conditions can be discovered, but between Council and Mossop, we kept these decisions practical, sensible and cost effective," he said.
"We have been able to transform the Town Hall foyer into a gallery space which has been a great value."
Mr Smart encouraged everyone to visit the new Naracoorte Library and look into new programs and activities calendared for the foreseeable future.