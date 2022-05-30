Naracoorte Herald

Naracoorte Library redevelopment costings released

NM
By Neave Moore
Updated May 30 2022 - 7:38am, first published 7:00am
A draft photo of the Naracoorte Library redevelopment released prior to construction. Picture: FILE

Final costs for the Naracoorte Library redevelopment have been released, with the project coming in under the forecasted budget and proposed plan.

Local News