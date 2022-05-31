Neave Moore joins the Naracoorte Herald team

Journalist Neave Moore has joined the Naracoorte Herald this week and is looking forward to telling the great stories of the town.
Ms Moore has moved from Brisbane to join the Herald's team.
"I am looking forward to joining the Naracoorte community and getting to know the beautiful town and region," she said.
"It is likely you'll come across me at the library or on a walk around town.
"I am very partial to the Creek Walk track."
Ms Moore is also a fan of the performing arts and loves a good book and good company.
"If you see me around, feel free to say hello," she said.
Got a story tip? Send it to neave.moore@austcommunitymedia.com.au or by phone at 0455 091 465.