Naracoorte Herald

Frances Progress Association looks to restore historic cemetery

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 1 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frances Progress Association president Richard Pilmore stands among the graves of the Frances Cemetery. Picture: ALEX DALZIEL

Plans are coming together to breathe new life into the Frances Cemetery, with restoration works underway following a council budget allocation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News