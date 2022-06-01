Plans are coming together to breathe new life into the Frances Cemetery, with restoration works underway following a council budget allocation.
Frances Progress Association is undertaking the cemetery restoration project, which will see new gates installed at the entrance, as well as new signage, landscaping and gravestone restoration.
The project is part of a suite of development projects across the region to receive funding under a $1 million allocation in the Naracoorte Lucindale Council draft budget 2022-23.
Sitting on a six-acre block at the outskirts of town, the cemetery, which had its last burial in 1959, is surrounded by a bull oak plantation and native shrubbery.
Frances Progress Association president Richard Pilmore said although many community groups had tidied the cemetery in the past, there has been no effort to landscape the neglected site.
"The cemetery has been neglected for many years. A few organisations have helped to try and keep it a little bit tidy, but the headstones are beyond restoration," he said.
"We are looking to have a general tidy up of the area, clear some of the wooden fence posts that have rotted away and prop up the surrounding fence.
"I think instead of trying to restore the graves we have an information sign as you come into the graveyard.
"There are a lot of unmarked graves, a lot with native vegetation grown over them which we do not intend to remove."
The cemetery restoration was one of many projects planned by the progress association to draw tourism into the town.
Among others, Mr Pilmore said the association looked to add Frances to the Silo Art Trail as well as create an adventure bike track along the town's old railway line.
"I had a couple of friends come down from Adelaide and said 'just visit the cemetery and see what you think'. They were amazed, they were intrigued. I think most people that visit it are," he said.
"I don't have a great interest in visiting cemeteries, but some people do, and they travel. Also with the silo art, there is a big gathering of people who follow the trail all over Australia."
Beyond the tourism boon of a restoration, Mr Pilmore said the history preserved in gravestones, and the tales the tell of local people, were invaluable.
"The importance of preserving history can't be measured I think. Obviously, the families of the people who were buried here have moved on, there has not been a lot of attention paid to it," he said.
"When you read some of the headstones, it almost brings a tear to your eye to capture and recall some of the local history."
The group looks to hold a volunteers working bee some time in the near future to help clean the neglected gravestones.