NARACOORTE and Mundulla football clubs are teaming up for a cause close to both teams' hearts.
On Saturday, June 4, Naracoorte Football and Netball Club will host a special event after their game against Mundulla to raise money and awareness for Motor Neuron Disease.
This comes after a former Mundulla football player was diagnosed with the disease.
Former Naracoorte player Robert Jones has been the lead organiser behind the event - coordinating the partnership between the two teams.
Mr Jones also has his own personal story about MND, losing his father to the disease in 2018.
"In 2015 my dad was diagnosed with MND. He passed away in 2018, it was obviously a hard thing to watch someone go through, it is a terrible disease," he said.
"I saw the effect it had on my dad with how it attacked his body and the slow progression of basic things that he lost. Being able to walk, being able to feed himself, being able to talk and so on."
Since his father's death, Mr Jones has been dedicated to helping find a cure for MND and donates monthly to the Fight MND Foundation.
He has previously hosted fundraisers for the foundation, one of which raised more than $20,000 in donations.
As part of the event, both teams have made unique Fight MND guernseys which will be auctioned off on the night to raise money for the charity.
The clubs have also collaborated on four half-and-half guernseys, which each club will auction at their respective events.
"We thought we would design these jumpers and then wear them on the day and at night auction them off," he said.
"We thought we would do our night at our football game, and then later on in the year when we play them up at Mundulla we would then do the same and auction their jumpers off.
"We have also created half-Naracoorte half-Mundulla jumpers to auction off and the money raised from that will go towards the former Mundulla footballer that has been diagnosed with MND."
After the siren the public is invited to join both teams in the clubroom for dinner and drinks.
Donations can also be made online via https://runmelbourne22.grassrootz.com/fightmnd/jones-family.