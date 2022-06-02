Jake Sinclair may only be 14, but already he's looking to a long career as a volunteer with the country fire service - right into retirement.
The Naracoorte Country Fire Service cadet was one of an eager group of young volunteers who turned up for a hazard protection course on a chilly Monday night this week.
The cadet program is run by coordinator Peter Toop and overseen by Regional Prevention Officer for South Australia CFS, Claire Simcock.
Ms Simcock said the program encouraged boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 18 to develop mateships and life skills through volunteering.
"It helps to do a cadet course ... [you can] go on to do your basic firefighting [and you are learning] instruction and leadership [qualities]," Ms Simcock said.
"If at 16, they have been in it (the cadetship course) a long time, they may be promoted to senior firefighters in the brigade."
Many cadets aspire to continue in the force when they hit 18.
Jake Sinclair, 14 - who won the 2021 Naracoorte Cadet of the Year - has been a cadet for almost four years and enjoys giving back to the community.
"I joined because I felt like I needed to do more than I was already doing," Jake said.
"I just love knowing that I can help people in emergencies and assist with first aid [and] the skills I've acquired over the years have been really helpful.
"Being able to be with people and make new friends here and ... in the community is a highlight.
"[CFS volunteering] is definitely something I will continue into my retirement years."
This week firefighter Allan Marshall taught the cadets about hazard equipment and the use of gear in an emergency.
"I was captain here for 20 odd years, and I am just one of the boys now; really enjoying it." Mr Marshall said.
"You see the cadets when they first come in [and even] now... you see them drinking the information in, especially the young ones.
"[I encourage] anyone who is remotely interested to come along and see what the cadets do... they are our future firefighters."
The Naracoorte cadets meet every Monday evening between 6pm and 7pm at the CFS station and welcomes visitors.
