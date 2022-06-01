Naracoorte Herald

Naracoorte's Kelcey Dolphin publishes first novel

NM
By Neave Moore
June 1 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelcey Dolphin had published her first novel 'The Adventure Begins' Picture: Neave Moore

Kelcey Dolphin is among Naracoorte's youngest published authors at only 11-years-old.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News