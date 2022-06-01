Kelcey Dolphin is among Naracoorte's youngest published authors at only 11-years-old.
Her first novel, The Adventure Begins, had a first-run of 100 copies and more than half have been sold in the local community.
The story takes inspiration from her family dogs and the dedication is to her late pet, Minnie.
Kelcey wrote the first book in a series of six at 10-years-old on a family holiday and is currently finishing the final novel.
"I just like writing, and my dogs and reading books about dogs and wolves," Kelcey said.
"Dogs are just easier to write about ... that's why I wrote my book about dogs; [I have written other stories before] but this is the first published one.
"I would like to be an author, or maybe a dog trainer [when I grow up]."
Nikki Dolphin spoke fondly of her daughter's constant writing and encouraged her to keep writing.
"[She] has written a lot of stories," Mrs Dolphin said.
"Kelcey wouldn't let many people read the book when she first wrote it."
In 14 months, Kelcey has written six books in the Pack series and has plans to publish more.
"I definitely want to publish the next few, especially because this one leaves on a cliffhanger," she said.
Both Kelcey and her mother are hoping to sell enough copies of The Adventure Begins to fund publishing the next book in the series; Allies or Enemies.
"Unless we can convince Dad to sell some sheep," Kelcey laughed.
The Adventure Begins is can be bought at Naracoorte South Primary School and the news agency in town.