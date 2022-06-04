Naracoorte family and friends are invited to grab a chair together and share a meal, as part of the Comfort Food Cabaret, coming to town on June 30.
The multi-award-winning show comes to the region following performances at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, among others, as well as internationally in Copenhagen, London and Edinburgh.
Advertisement
Performer, entertainer, singer and cook Michelle Pearson leads the show, which brings together her many passions in a unique blend.
"Comfort Food Cabaret brings my two passions together because I love to cook but I also love to sing. It is almost like a really big dinner party," she said.
"I created the show with music that I would like to sing. It was very much about recipes that were from my family and funny date stories that involved a meal.
"It all comes together and I basically cook that meal and talk about certain experiences with food and serve it to the audience."
The Comfort Food Cabaret premiered at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in 2017 to sold-out stages.
It began as a collaboration between Ms Pearson and two musicians, which has endured since.
Ms Pearson said each performance was different, and the show was constantly developing between performances.
"I think it was the first time someone had done that in Adelaide. We had no idea what we were doing. There was a lot of cooking and a lot of prep, but it is now a well-oiled machine," she said.
"It is quite heartfelt as well. I have shared personal experiences about losing my dad when I was younger and personal family recipes that remind you of people who have passed on. It is heartfelt but there are lots of funny comedy bits as well."
Ms Pearson also experiments with local produce, which she works into the show's recipes.
The Naracoorte and Keith shows will be using local lamb, wine and flour, among other produce and ingredients.
In addition, the Comfort Food Cabaret team will work with the Limestone Coast CWA to tailor the show to Naracoorte audiences and help them prepare.
CWA Limestone Coast Ladies' Andrea Buckett said she "could not wait" to bring the show to Naracoorte.
"Our Limestone Ladies SACWA are very excited about the Comfort Food Cabaret. And we feel that it fits in with our CWA perfectly," she said.
"We can't wait to get together with our community to share some wonderful food and a magical performance."
Comfort Food Cabaret will be at the Naracoorte Town Hall at 7.30pm on June 30.
Advertisement
Tickets are available on the Country Arts SA website, who has sponsored the event coming to Naracoorte, Keith and Lameroo.