Comfort Food Cabaret coming to Naracoorte on June 30

By Alex Dalziel
June 4 2022 - 8:00am
Michelle Pearson is performing the Comfort Food Cabaret at the Naracoorte Town Hall on June 30. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Naracoorte family and friends are invited to grab a chair together and share a meal, as part of the Comfort Food Cabaret, coming to town on June 30.

