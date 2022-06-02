The Apsley and District Motorsport Club members prepared for the second to last race meeting for the season on Sunday May 29.
Early on Sunday morning Club President Fred Carberry noticed the ill suited conditions on the track after a tractor and rollers became bogged.
The race was then questioned and club member Dwayne McCallum attempted to complete the course.
Representative Amanda McCallum released a statement that the racer was trying his luck on the track.
"[He took] over four minutes to travel a quarter of a lap, [then] he became bogged at the start finish line," she shared in her statement.
Multiple members volunteered to help pull the bogged vehicle with the assistance of a Loader truck, driven by Trevor Bull.
The rest of the event was cancelled for poor conditions.
Mr Carberry did not receive a first place ribbon despite being the only person to complete a lap in his tractor that morning.
ADMC has prepared the final race event to take place on June 26, weather permitting and is welcoming to visitors, new drivers and volunteers.
Information is available through the ADMC Facebook page.
