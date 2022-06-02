Students and staff at Naracoorte South Primary School held a Reconciliation Week assembly on Wednesday June 1.
The program, whilst cut short for unforeseen absences was well educated, honorable and authentic with many students participating as Masters of Ceremony.
Chelsea Brighton, the Aboriginal Education Teacher co-ordinated the assembly and is proud of the student body and the studies completed during the week.
"We are in Boandik Nation and the traditional custodians are the Meintangk and Moandik peoples," she said.
"The Boandik calendar has six seasons and there are indicators that go with those seasons including the change of the stars.
"So this time of the year you can see the emu in the sky which we created in the school library ... where you can listen to the dreaming [music] playing on the speakers."
Students had created a simplified view of the outline of an emu and the eggs that are interpreted from the Milky Way with the Southern Cross featured in a corner of the ceiling
"The emus [this time of year] lay their eggs for them to be fertilized, so Aboriginal people knew in this area that they could go and get the eggs and they could eat them."
The twelve Aboriginal students at NSPS were the leaders of this project.
At the assembly, students from Room 13 and 16 performed the Pelican Dance, however, the whole student body learnt it this term.
Closing the assembly three of the student masters of ceremony voiced their wishes for the future following Reconciliation Week.
"This week is reconciliation week and we acknowledge the work of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, past and present." they said.
This year's theme is "Be Brave, Make Change", where we ask every to make change beginning with brave actions in their daily lives, where they live, work, play and socialise.
"We hope to see our Aboriginal culture acknowledged and reflected in our everyday life. We want to use this opportunity to value what is around us; our land, our water, our bushland and our animals.
"We want to see Aboriginal culture celebrated through art, music, our dreaming and our language, for all of us to become carers for our land and to understand our past history and learning how Aboriginal people looked after the land."
Unfortunately the guest responsible for the scheduled smoking ceremony was unable to make it to the assembly.
Principal Jess Edwards has expressed an interest in rescheduling the ceremony for students at a later date, however nothing has been organised yet.
