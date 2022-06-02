Naracoorte Herald
We Were at

Naracoorte South Primary School's students honored national week

NM
By Neave Moore
June 2 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The emu is visible in the Milky Way. PICTURE: Shutterstock

Students and staff at Naracoorte South Primary School held a Reconciliation Week assembly on Wednesday June 1.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News