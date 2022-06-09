Nomination forms for the 2022 Officer of the Year award have been released to propose candidates in South Australia's police service .
This award has been presented annually since 1978 to encourage awareness of the responsibilities of police officers in communities around the state.
The South Australian Police Officer of the Year is a person who serves their community with high standards of professionalism, courtesy, kindness and courage.
The recipient will be selected by the Commissioner of Police in association with the Rotary Club of Unley.
Senior Constable First Class Michael Klose 2021 recipient and will be passing on the title during a public ceremony held at the Royal Adelaide Show on September 9.
All members of the public are welcome and encouraged to nominate valued members of their local police services and are encouraged to do so before the platform closes on July 22.
The nomination form is available through the Rotary Club of Unley website with more details about the award at www.unleyrotary.org.au.
