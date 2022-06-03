Naracoorte's health practices welcome the local community as the influenza vaccine's cost drew crowds.
Recent statistics released by the South Australia Department of Health announced a rise in nominated influenza cases from January 1 to the end of May from 12 in 2021 to almost 19,000 in 2022.
The South Australian government announced that the influenza vaccine would be free until June 30 from general practices and pharmacies.
Pharmacist David Steadman at TerryWhite Chemmart is among the specialists under pressure but he is thankful as a member of the community.
"We do have walk-ins which suits a lot of people however we try to have as many booking as we can because that does organise the day but if someone rocks up we try not to turn them away," he said.
The medical profession encourages the sick to isolate, similar to COVID-19 practice, however it is a only a suggestion not enforced.
"I think that it is common sense [to avoid] large crowds and enclosed rooms to protect yourself but also those around you," he said.
"Bringing the price down has made a big difference but I think also with advertising the free price it has created more awareness; people weren't aware that the flu was going to be so bad this year.
"The same principles that are applied to COVID really [apply to the flu]; they are both infectious respiratory airborne diseases."
A statement from the Limestone Coast Health Network corroborates Mr Steadman's advice and encourages people to get their influenza vaccine as soon as possible.
This statement also discloses that the SA Government has invested $4.9 million in providing the free flu shot in June.
The Limestone Coast Health Network encouraged good hygiene practices including to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your arm and stay at home if sick.
"[The flu] is very opportunistic - if you're run down it will get you so your best protection is the vaccine," Mr Steadman said.
Influenza can be a serious disease for young children and the elder community as well as people with health conditions and pregnant people.
There is a stronger vaccine available to the people aged over 65 to combat a natural drop in their immunity against the disease.