Naracoorte Lucindale Business & Tourism Association is in the process of rebranding as a new committee aims to adapt their strategy.
The new title of the organisation is the Naracoorte Business Association, and President Brett Rumball is eager to make changes.
Naracoorte business local, Brett Rumball has owned Sweet Espresso, a café in mainstreet for three years.
Mr Rumball was announced as the association's President in July 2021 at their annual general meeting.
"Very quickly I spoke with a few people and [found] there was no real direction for the association," he said.
"So it was pretty smart to do a strategic plan which then formalised everyone's ideas so we were all singing the same song and there were many anomalies that we wanted to fix."
"So from there we are now doing a relaunch, rebrand ... to now Naracoorte Business Association and we underpin it with supporting our community."
Despite the new plans Mr Rumball said the members of the association want to continue other events that they have in the past too.
"We didn't want to lose out on doing things in town. We run the Christmas parade and a few things like that," he said.
"[But we now have new] common thing to work towards [including] governments and committee management and events.
"Now when we do anything we are trying to work towards a section of our strategic plan."
The new committee's strategy plans to formalise and streamline their influence around Naracoorte.
"We wanted to show people (business owners) that they aren't just paying money and getting nothing for it; we are actually working towards [new plans]," he said.
Even though the organisation has dropped 'Lucindale' from the title, Mr Rumball said that they will continue to work closely with the area.
"It's our chance to say, 'Hey, this is what we are, and what we are working towards and here are our twelve month, two year goals'," he said.
The official relaunch event will happen on July 25 from the Naracoorte Library and the Naracoorte Business Association will soon announce more information officially and send out invitations.