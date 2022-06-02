What is handicapping in horse racing?

This article is a commercial partnership with Ladbrokes.
You're at the track for your first time, eager to place a few bets and maybe even walk away with some extra cash.
You don't know much about horse racing, but you've done your research and you're feeling confident. You place a bet on the horse that you think is the most likely to win and take your seat to watch the race.
As the horses round the final turn, you see your horse fall behind. You can't believe it. The horse that you thought was a sure thing ends up finishing last.
As you watch the other horses cross the finish line, you realise that handicapping is a lot harder than it looks.
So to help you more understand what it means, let's discuss what handicapping is and how you can get started in this exciting hobby.
Handicapping is the process of analysing the horses in a race and making predictions about which one will win.
This can be done by looking at things like their past performances, the conditions of the race track, and even their weight.
When you handicap a race, you are essentially trying to give each horse a fair chance of winning based on your analysis.
If you're interested in getting started with handicapping, there are a few things you'll need to do.
First, you'll need to find some races to bet on.
You can do this by looking at the racing schedule for your local track or finding online resources that list upcoming races like Neds, where you can learn more about the latest racing odds.
Once you've found some races, you'll need to start gathering information about the horses that are running.
This includes information on their recent performances, their pedigrees, and anything else that might give an indication of their ability.
Often, the best way to do this is to look at the past performance of each horse and try to identify patterns.
For example, if a horse has consistently done well in races with similar conditions, it is likely that it will perform well again in those conditions.
In addition to looking at the horses, you'll also need to take a close look at the track conditions.
This can tell you a lot about how the race will play out and which horses will have an advantage.
After you have all of this information, you can start making your predictions about which horse will win each race.
There are a few handicapping tips that can help you when you're just getting started.
Even the best handicappers in the world sometimes make wrong predictions.
So don't get discouraged if you don't always pick the winner.
This means that you shouldn't let your personal preferences for certain horses influence your predictions.
You can do this by finding free handicapping contests online or at your local track.
By practicing, you'll be able to fine-tune your skills and increase your chances of success when you start betting on races!
There is no single most important factor in handicapping a horse race.
Instead, handicappers need to consider a variety of factors in order to make the best predictions possible.
Some of the things that handicappers look at include the horses' past performances, the track conditions, and even the weight of each horse.
By taking all of these factors into account, handicappers can give each horse a fair chance of winning and make more accurate predictions.
The rating granted to a horse determines the type of race in which it may compete.
There are a number of groupings inside Class 1, however, it is not relevant here.
Based on their rating, horses are subsequently assigned to Classes 2 through 7.
As a horse's rating increases or decreases, it becomes eligible to compete in higher or lower classes.
Before being rated, a horse must run a few races to show the judges its speed and they are judged after one of the following:
If the horse failed to do any of these, the horse must race until it does.
But if the horse succeeds, flat racehorses will be rated 0-140 and jumpers 0-170 and the ratings are reevaluated weekly depending on performance.
In short, when a horse wins races, its handicap increases while poor performance will lower the handicap.
Handicapping races is a complex process, but by considering all of the factors involved, you can make more accurate predictions about which horse will win.
No one factor is determinant, so it's important to look at everything from the horses' past performances to the track conditions in order to handicap a race correctly.
Remember that practice makes perfect, so try practicing your skills before you start betting on races.