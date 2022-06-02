What is handicapping in horse racing?

You're at the track for your first time, eager to place a few bets and maybe even walk away with some extra cash.

You don't know much about horse racing, but you've done your research and you're feeling confident. You place a bet on the horse that you think is the most likely to win and take your seat to watch the race.

As the horses round the final turn, you see your horse fall behind. You can't believe it. The horse that you thought was a sure thing ends up finishing last.



As you watch the other horses cross the finish line, you realise that handicapping is a lot harder than it looks.

So to help you more understand what it means, let's discuss what handicapping is and how you can get started in this exciting hobby.

What does horse race handicapping mean?

Handicapping is the process of analysing the horses in a race and making predictions about which one will win.

This can be done by looking at things like their past performances, the conditions of the race track, and even their weight.

When you handicap a race, you are essentially trying to give each horse a fair chance of winning based on your analysis.

How do I get started with handicapping?

If you're interested in getting started with handicapping, there are a few things you'll need to do.

1 Choose a race to handicap

First, you'll need to find some races to bet on.

You can do this by looking at the racing schedule for your local track or finding online resources that list upcoming races like Neds, where you can learn more about the latest racing odds.

2 Look at the horses' past performances

Once you've found some races, you'll need to start gathering information about the horses that are running.

This includes information on their recent performances, their pedigrees, and anything else that might give an indication of their ability.

Often, the best way to do this is to look at the past performance of each horse and try to identify patterns.

For example, if a horse has consistently done well in races with similar conditions, it is likely that it will perform well again in those conditions.

3 Study the track conditions

In addition to looking at the horses, you'll also need to take a close look at the track conditions.

This can tell you a lot about how the race will play out and which horses will have an advantage.

4 Make your predictions

After you have all of this information, you can start making your predictions about which horse will win each race.

What are some handicapping tips?

There are a few handicapping tips that can help you when you're just getting started.

1 Remember that no one is perfect.

Even the best handicappers in the world sometimes make wrong predictions.

So don't get discouraged if you don't always pick the winner.

2 Try to be as objective as possible when handicapping races

This means that you shouldn't let your personal preferences for certain horses influence your predictions.

3 Practice handicapping races before you start betting on them.

You can do this by finding free handicapping contests online or at your local track.

By practicing, you'll be able to fine-tune your skills and increase your chances of success when you start betting on races!

What is the most important factor in handicapping a horse race?

There is no single most important factor in handicapping a horse race.

Instead, handicappers need to consider a variety of factors in order to make the best predictions possible.

Some of the things that handicappers look at include the horses' past performances, the track conditions, and even the weight of each horse.

By taking all of these factors into account, handicappers can give each horse a fair chance of winning and make more accurate predictions.

What is a good rating for a horse?

The rating granted to a horse determines the type of race in which it may compete.

There are a number of groupings inside Class 1, however, it is not relevant here.

Based on their rating, horses are subsequently assigned to Classes 2 through 7.

Class 2 - Handicaps ranging from 86 to 100, 91 to 105, and 96 to 110

Class 3 - Handicaps between 76 and 90, and 81 and 95

Class 4 - Handicaps ranging from 66 to 80 and 71 to 85

Class 5 - Handicaps ranging from 56 to 70 and 61 to 75

Class 6 - Handicaps with a rating between 46 and 60, and 51 to 65

Class 7 - Handicaps between 46 and 50

As a horse's rating increases or decreases, it becomes eligible to compete in higher or lower classes.

What determines a rating?

Before being rated, a horse must run a few races to show the judges its speed and they are judged after one of the following:

If the horse is victorious

If the horse doesn't win three races but ranks in the top 6 in one of its races.

If the horse failed to do any of these, the horse must race until it does.

But if the horse succeeds, flat racehorses will be rated 0-140 and jumpers 0-170 and the ratings are reevaluated weekly depending on performance.

In short, when a horse wins races, its handicap increases while poor performance will lower the handicap.

Final Thoughts

Handicapping races is a complex process, but by considering all of the factors involved, you can make more accurate predictions about which horse will win.

No one factor is determinant, so it's important to look at everything from the horses' past performances to the track conditions in order to handicap a race correctly.