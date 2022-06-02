Naracoorte Herald
Breaking

Naracoorte and Keith hospitals get million-dollar boosts in budget

NM
By Neave Moore
Updated June 2 2022 - 8:06am, first published 7:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Naracoorte Hospital is set to get a $8million revamp, announced in the state budget. Picture: Supplied

Naracoorte Hospital is set for an $8 million redevelopment while the Keith and District Hospital will receive $5.3 million for "funding certainty" as part of a South Australian budget focused heavily on health.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News