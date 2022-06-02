Naracoorte and Keith hospitals get million-dollar boosts in budget

Naracoorte Hospital is set for an $8 million redevelopment while the Keith and District Hospital will receive $5.3 million for "funding certainty" as part of a South Australian budget focused heavily on health.
There was $305.7 million for regional health initiatives in the June 2 budget, with a focus on hospitals and infrastructure, more doctors, improved mental health services and community drug and alcohol rehabilitation.
The funding for the Naracoorte and Keith and District hospitals will be spread over the next four years
Mount Gambier Hospital will get $11.4 million over three years to build and operate six new mental health beds, with a further $4.6 million over four years for two dedicated drug and alcohol detox beds.
Its emergency department will get an upgrade in the next three years worth $8 million.
In other Limestone Coast projects, Mount Gambier will also get funds for forestry research and development valued at $6 million over four years.
Mount Gambier TAFE was allocated $5 million for new facilities and equipment to reintroduce courses for recognised shortfalls in training.
The area will also get $800,000 over three years to review and develop the next Lower Limestone Coast Water Allocation Plan.
Other big ticket items for the regions in the budget include $177.5 million over the next four years to build 150 new houses and refit about 100 untenanted houses.
Transport was a top priority, with a total of $12 million over four years to reintroduce a registration concession for vehicle owners in remote areas.
Country bus services will get $4.9 million over three years to maintain accessibility for regional communities and $416 000 will be spent over four years to investigate better integration opportunities for public transport in regional centres.
There will be $2 million in the next year to replace fire-towers with new technologies while keeping existing services running.
The regions will also get 15 new Aboriginal park rangers by June 30, 2025 through a $5 million programme.
The South Australian Government has also earmarked $1 million over four years to ensure government notices are published in regional newspapers.
More information is available on the SA State Government website.
