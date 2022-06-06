The rain had already started before the U9 took the field but settled as they started. Dartmoor played KL Rangers in a very evenly matched game. Both teams had good runs up the field towards respective goals. There was also great tackling and defence from both teams. Kl Rangers had a few shots on goal which were all brilliantly saved on the line by Bri Hamilton. All kids did a fantastic job sticking it out in a cold wet wintery game. Thank you to Anna for filling in for Darts.

