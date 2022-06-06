Naracoorte Herald

Naracoorte's Dartmoor teams all played well at weekend games

Updated June 6 2022 - 2:13am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Under 16 Dartmoor held an evenly matched game, resulting in a draw. PICTURE: Supplied

U9

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News