U9
Dartmoor 0 Drew with Kingston/Lucindale 0
The rain had already started before the U9 took the field but settled as they started. Dartmoor played KL Rangers in a very evenly matched game. Both teams had good runs up the field towards respective goals. There was also great tackling and defence from both teams. Kl Rangers had a few shots on goal which were all brilliantly saved on the line by Bri Hamilton. All kids did a fantastic job sticking it out in a cold wet wintery game. Thank you to Anna for filling in for Darts.
U13
Dartmoor 5 Defeated Kingston/Lucindale 0
With rain falling, K/L and Dartmoor took to the field for what would be a very hard fought win for Dartmoor. Dartmoors had a bit of a change up this week with Cooper Reece again taking on the position of goalie, leaving Bree Ellis to weave her magic on field. The game started very evenly with both teams making use of short passes and strong tackles against each other.
Daniel Hill and John Clothier worked well together and made some great breaks up the side line for K/L, only to be stopped by Mason White and Maggie McLean in Dartmoors fullback positions.
Dartmoors break came when Ashton Gale was able to sneak the ball behind the goalie for their first goal. Jim Hansford made some fast breaks and found space for his team mates to pass to him putting pressure on K/L defence however
K/L stepped up and shut down any attacks that Dartmoor threw at them. It wasn't until the dying seconds of the first half that Mason W was able to score for Dartmoor off a short corner.
The second half started with Dartmoor on the attack.
Eddie Dolphin was firing off hits into the circle to Joe McLean and Ben Durik, both boys working together to get the ball past K/L goalie.
Dartmoors Cooper Foale was great in defence and attack, and kept Cody Hill run off his feet trying to cut off his passes.
Corrie Taylor went for a fabulous run down the field which got K/L cheer squad on their feet. Sarah John backed Corrie up running down the centre, it looked for sure they would score, however the cross pass from Crorrie, missed Sarahs stick by millimetres.
Kendra, Mason M, and Zac and Thomas played a great team game and seemed to be in the right place at the right time to feed the ball through the centre to the Dartmoor forward line. Amy Ewer was persistent in defence for K/L.
Jacob Lewis had his eye in and scored Dartmoors fourth goal.
Anna Theron made a great run up the side line, making Dartmoors defence scramble back, however Eddie again took the ball and fed it into the circle where Joe McLean was able to put his stick to score Dartmoors last goal of the game.
K/L played a ripper of a game and should be commended on their determination as the final score didn't reflect how well they all played.
U16
Dartmoor 0 Drew with Kingston/Lucindale 0
Both teams knew that this game was going to be a tough one.
With the first half neck and neck with the ball lingering around the middle of the field. Both teams fighting to get that first goal. There were close encounters for both teams, but none of them going into the goals.
The second half was one to watch. It kept spectators on the end of their seats. Dartmoor and Kingston Luicindale kept up their defence and pushed the ball back and forth to both ends, keeping the goalies on their feet. None the less it was a great game to watch and both teams did absolutely amazing.
WOMENS
Dartmoor 4 Defeated Redlegs 0
It was a great and competitive game in miraculously dry conditions. The first quarter was very even with both teams adjusting to a sluggish surface. The ever reliable Gayle Ellis put a stop to many quick advances from Redlegs and Lucy Steer had some fantastic movements up forward for Darts.
In the second quarter, Darts managed to sneak away with a goal and began to play a shorter game. However, they could only get through a few times thanks to some great clearances from Kelli Gale in the backline. And the ball was often delivered beautifully to Grace Gale and Amelie Nancarrow , who proved a dangerous, dominant and quick combination up forward for Reds. Darts had numerous shots on goal, but were only able to convert four in the end due to the brilliant work of goalie Sally.
Overall a fun game with some great team play. But it must be said that Jane Agnew owes Grace Teate a drink not only for the most spectacular goal of the season, but for also surviving a terrible ball to the shoulder. Great job to both teams.
MENS
Dartmoor 3 Defeated Redlegs 1
Wild, wet and wooly weather threatened the men's game between Darts and Reds on Saturday afternoon. When it started with no rain both teams got off well. Darts had the better of the first term with some good team play resulting in many shots however the Reds defence were able to block many with the goalie makes some good saves.
As the 2nd and 3rd term played out Reds restricted Darts even more and as the rain came in both teams continued to attack. In a nice rebound from defence, Reds managed to get the ball in their attacking end. A short corner soon followed and was then converted with a good flick.
When the 4th started the rain had stopped and Darts started to get on top with some good team play again. Again Reds managed to defend well but the attack was too much.
