Kyby holds on for a win against Keith in KNT netball

Netballers took to the court for their Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara games on Saturday in cold, windy conditions.
It was a great win by Kybybolite's A grade side against Keith heading into a week off.
Kyby played a cool and calm first quarter in the wet, holding a 21-12 lead.
Keith picked up the intensity in the second to edge back the difference at half time.
Chelsea Bull (Kyby) was consistent in goals and was fed well by attackers Susie Maber and Gorgia Sealey.
Erin Ewer (Kyby), playing out of position at goal defence teamed well with Georgie Maggi, who made the Keith goalies, Lamont and Vankalken, work hard all game.
Kyby came away with a 64-58 win.
Border Districts v Bordertown
With windy conditions both teams came out firing with plenty of defensive pressure down the court. Border Districts were able to pull away in the first quarter with a great lead.
Fantastic driving from Padthaway's Poppy Moyle Read and Annabel Mould into attack where the girls started with a strong lead.
In the third quarter Bordertown had a strong start with amazing drives from Zoe Hawker down the court as well as many intercepts from her.
Border Districts were able to pull away with great pressure from Della Hannaford under the ring.
Padthaway v Penola
Special game for Padthaway's Casey McElroy playing 100 senior game for Padthaway.
Padthaway had the first pass and goal with Penola quick to return.
Both goal shooters were accurate but with fast and clean movement into the ring, Penola took the lead going into the first quarter break 22-10.
Penola upped their defensive pressure creating a few turnovers (GK) which continued with good feeding down the court for Penola.
Padthaway's defence were also getting some great touches and turnovers. Unfortunately not enough with Penola further ahead 38-17 at half time.
The third quarter saw the rain start and a few changes for both teams. A strong Penola defence allowed for few quick shots with Padthaway's defence working hard with some great jumps and touches.
With the rain came a messier quarter with a few loose balls on both sides allowing turnovers for both teams. The score stretching to 56-28 Penola's way going into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter saw the rain continue with Penola making Padthaway work to get the ball into the ring. Padthaway continued with strong defence but with the fast play down the court by Penola allowed for quick goals.
Overall it was a quick, but clean, game by both teams with Penola taking the win 73-39.
Naracoorte v Mundulla
Naracoorte came out of the blocks firing with a 15 - 2 first quarter.
Mundulla made some positional changes that helped them hit the score board but Naracoorte continued to build on their strong start to lead the half time break by 17.
Naracoorte's consistent game by all players proved to be too strong for Mundulla, with Naracoorte finishing the game with a well deserved 29 goal win.
A Grade
Kybybolite 64 (C Bull, V Lucas) d Keith 58 (S Lubcke, D Vankalken)
Border Districts 48 (L Pfitzner, D Hannaford) d Bordertown 29 (Z Hawker, C Langley)
Penola 73 (H Bottroff, L Edwards) d Padthaway 39 (A Earl, A Possingham)
Naracoorte 58 (A Bennier, L Henschke) d Mundulla 29 (A Lovering, P Marra)
A Reserves
Keith 56 (M Wachtel, L Dick) d Kybybolite 37 (S Maber, B Ewer)
Border Districts 49 (T Solly, L Cother) d Bordertown 40 (C Stott, N Rowett)
Kingston 56 (P Stenner, G Bastiaans) d Lucindale 34 (N Hocking, C Weaver)
Naracoorte 51 (G Collins, T Kavanagh) d Mundulla 41 (T Hillier, T Stone)
B Grade
Keith 48 (C Nicolai, T Rehn) d Kybybolite 32 (G Romer, S Owen)
Border Districts 50 (E Leehane, G Thomspon) d Bordertown 26 (K Rodert, A Knauerhase)
Penola 76 (K Wilson, A Wurst) d Padthaway 37 (B Crisp, K Woodman)
Lucindale 45 (V Clarke, A Lindner) d Kingston 30 (G Lillis, A O'Donnell)
Naracoorte 64 (A Walker, M Riley) d Mundulla 21 (R Colwill, L Wiese)
C Grade
Keith 31 (R Farmer, J Turnbull) d Kybybolite 28 (E Bell, E Brodie)
Bordertown 45 (K Schutz, E Ballinger) d Border Districts 29 (M Vilde, R Pomery)
Penola 78 (M Maney, S Pitt) d Padthaway 24 (L Corcoran, K Carter)
Lucindale 37 (A Davies, A Edmonds) d Kingston 14 (T Murdock, T Braithwaite)
Naracoorte 28 (H Sambell, L Midwinter) d Mundulla 14 (M Harris, A Grosser)
Division 1
Border Districts 39 (L Michelmore, K Rata) d Bordertown 24 (E Orrock, A Parsons)
Kingston 93 (B Clarke, A Mules) d Lucindale 24 (L Volker, J Wachtel)
Naracoorte 51 (H Broadbent, J Kavanagh) d Mundulla 33 (K Schneider, L Conlon)
Division 2
Keith 52 (A McAuley, D Clark) d Kybybolite 22 (K Miller, E Bull)
Padthaway 35 (S Cornish, A Frick) d Penola 25 (P Manarangi, H Flint)
Naracoorte 56 (A Anderson, H Waihape) d Mundulla 19 (A Rowett, A Spry)
Division 3
Keith 32 (E Makin, M Peek) d Kybybolite 18 (T Garwood, L Williams)
Bordertown 32 (H Steuart, B Warren) d Border Districts 29 (A Searle, B Fitzgerald)
13 & Under A
Keith 38 (E Willis, E Makin) d Kybybolite 18 (P Rasheed, I Harrison)
Bordertown 26 (A Meakins, T Hampel) d Border Districts 6 (C Boddington, P Harvie)
Padthaway 18 (H Edwards, L Tiver) d Penola 14 (J McIntyre, E Skeer)
Kingston 15 (K Rasheed, G Clarke) d Lucindale 14 (E Schubert, M Raedel)
Naracoorte 36 (A Bald, B Bueti) d Mundulla 18 (O Excell, Z Cook)
13 & Under B
Keith 13 (M Kolb, P Zalewski) d Kybybolite 0 (C Castine, M Ottoson-Crossling)
Bordertown 20 (E Steele, S Lusher) d Border Districts 0 (I Unger, M Johnson)
Penola 11 (K Pitt, C Schutz) d Padthaway 3 (D Orton, M McGregor)
Naracoorte 8 (J Walker, Z Moritz) d Mundulla 5 (M Kennett, A Carter)