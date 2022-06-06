Foot traffic and the rise of tourism in Naracoorte has left hospitality businesses thankful for the crowds but struggling to make a complete staff body.
Dean and Louise Cazzolato are behind the Blacksmiths Cafe, Kincraig Plaza and have served the local community for over fifteen years.
Advertisement
Dean Cazzolato commended his remaining staff's resilience in the face of COVID-19 and the 2022 flu season as many have been rendered housebound.
"You have a staff member that goes down with COVID, or a child of a staff member comes down ill then they are out of action. We just don't have the people to replace them," Mr Cazzolato said.
"We did have to close down during COVID and more recently for two days because of the flu and staff health limitations.
"We are pretty much in the same boat as everyone else but we are lucky to have really good people who work at Blacksmiths."
Brett Rumball, owner of Sweet Espresso Cafe voiced similar concerns around the increased tourism and upward trajectory of Naracoorte's business sector.
"Our biggest issue is staff, like everybody else and I know, here, it's tricky to find staff and experience," Mr Rumball said.
Regardless, he was thankful for promoted local shopping during the height of COVID-19 when tourism was restricted and state borders were closed.
"Most people supported local ... even right back when we had the lockdown where they could only take away, [regulars] would still come in."
Blacksmiths Café now operates with two thirds of their optimal staff during lunch rushes.
"We usually have six people working, but the customers and regulars are great, they can see when you are understaffed and under pressure," Mr Cazzolato said.
Sweet Espresso is among companies that have become busier out of lockdowns with an estimated 15% increase in the last couple months.
Mr Cazzolato disclosed that despite staffing shortages, Blacksmiths Café is almost at the same capacity and foot-traffic as pre-COVID-19 crowds.
"You just have to take it on the chin and get up the next day and go again, so it is what it is," Mr Cazzolato said.
"Without the right staff behind you, doing what they do, a business wouldn't survive."
The rising numbers of patrons are appreciated by business owners, however, Mr Cazzolato and Mr Rumball encourage the community to understand staffing shortages when visiting their businesses and possible extended wait time on service.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au