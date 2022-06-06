Three types of cryptocurrency exchanges

The rising popularity of investing in cryptocurrency has encouraged more and more people to consider following suit and begin buying and selling crypto.



If you're reading this, chances are you're hoping to gain a better understanding of cryptocurrency.

You may also be wondering about the difference between a broker and a cryptocurrency exchange.



When you use a cryptocurrency broker, you'll have an individual or firm act as an intermediary between you and the crypto markets by facilitating the trade.



Similar to exchanges, brokers also charge certain fees, which may cost more. On the other hand, exchanges are platforms allowing you to trade on your own.



Therefore, if you're interested in trading crypto on your own, a crypto exchange may be right for you. It won't hurt to view it as it's worth checking out.

Generally, cryptocurrency exchanges refer to web services that help people convert fiat currency or cash into cryptocurrency and vice versa.



Since an exchange provides a way to access cryptocurrency, it's essential to understand how it works and how you can maximize your crypto profits.

That said, here are three types of cryptocurrency exchanges:

1. Centralised crypto exchanges

Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges (CEX) may be compared to traditional stock exchanges. In this case, cryptocurrency buyers and sellers come together while the exchange functions as a middleman.



In fact, in the world of crypto, 'centralised' actually means to trust another person to handle your money.

If you wish to use this kind of cryptocurrency exchange, you need to deposit your fiat money or cryptocurrency into their platform. Then you place an order whether it's a buy or sell order.



When the exchange finds another individual buying or selling at the same price, they'll match you with this person, and then an exchange happens.

For instance, if you've placed a buy order at a certain price, you'll have to wait until a sell order is found that matches your buy order's price.



It's worth noting that with these platforms, you may have a better chance when you're trading crypto for another cryptocurrency.

Of course, it's critical to note the advantages and disadvantages of this kind of cryptocurrency exchange.

Pro: User-friendly

The greatest advantage of centralized cryptocurrency exchanges is they're remarkably user-friendly. This is because users simply log in to platforms in the form of applications, websites, or software, view their wallets, and make a transaction.

Con: Vulnerable to cyberattack

Meanwhile, one notable disadvantage of centralized cryptocurrency exchanges is they can be a target of cyberattacks. Shady individuals can hack into your account and steal your money and crypto.

Some notable centralized cryptocurrency exchanges include Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini, and GDAX.

2. Decentralised crypto exchanges

On the other hand, decentralised cryptocurrency exchanges (DEX) are platforms wherein buyers and sellers come together and process their transactions on their own.



This kind of cryptocurrency exchange may also be referred to as a facilitator of peer-to-peer exchanges.

Since they're decentralized, you can expect that there will be no middlemen unlike in centralised exchanges.



Instead, this platform uses technology, specifically blockchain, to validate the trade ensuring that it's secure without human intervention.

Pro: Secure

The main advantage of this kind of exchange is they're more secure overall. They're harder to hack since your money or crypto is not being entrusted to a third party. Furthermore, since you'll be overlooking the entire exchange, it also lessens the risk for scams such as fake trading.

Con: Complex

On the flip side, given its tight security, you may end up locking yourself out of your crypto wallet. This could happen if you forget your keys and passwords because no one can retrieve them for you.

AirSwap, Blocknet, and Barterdex are some of the most popular decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges.

3. Hybrid

The third and last kind of cryptocurrency exchange is a hybrid cryptocurrency exchange that contains a combination of both centralised and decentralised features.



It's currently known as the next generation of cryptocurrency marketplace platforms because it combines the best of both worlds.

The hybrid cryptocurrency exchange offers the liquidity and functionality of a CEX and the security of a DEX. Furthermore, it addresses the scalability and trader fees issues of both CEX and DEX.

Some of the prominent hybrid cryptocurrency platforms include Qurrex, Legolas, and Eidoo.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency has taken the online world by storm these past few years with more and more individuals being interested to invest in it.



However, much like any investment, it's important to thoroughly understand how it works, enabling you to manage risk and maximise profits.

It pays to be familiar with how cryptocurrency exchanges work as they allow you to buy and sell crypto.



Moreover, by knowing the types of cryptocurrency exchanges, you'll be able to decide which one will work best for you.