Kirsty Haynes, mother of Nathaniel (Nate) will be completing the Adelaide Plunge on August 26, fulfilling the promise she made last year to her family and the team at Ronald McDonald House, SA.
The Plunge involves individuals and teams abseiling down the InterContinental hotel to raise money; Kirsty and team have elected to raise money for Ronald McDonald House (RMH).
In late April 2021, Nate, 11, was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a blood cancer affecting his immune system, and began treatment within ten days at Adelaide's Women's and Children's Hospital.
"Its going to be fun watching Mum take the plunge, she is probably going to scream," Nate said.
"We stayed at RMH when I was up there in Adelaide getting treatment and I was going to hold the rope for one of the people last year, but I couldn't because we were allowed to go home but Mum's promised she will do it this year."
Throughout Nate's stay he completed many large LEGO projects supported by RMH staff and attended school at the hospital with other children.
"I had a bad week and Mum had a bad week and she wanted the set so we got the Hogwarts castle and I finished it in two and a half days," Nate said.
Kirsty was thankful for the generosity of RMH throughout their continued stays in Adelaide of varying durations.
"Because of the cancer he has, it being blood cancer, treatment made Nate very susceptible to infections, so he had a very weak, basically no immune system," she said.
"The apartments at RMH are self contained. Generally when it is long term, like with Nate, if they have them free they'll move you into an apartment.
"It was good going somewhere that was a home."
Kirsty Haynes is one member of four in Team 5271 with friends Adam, Sarah and Phoebe all whom have personal links to RMH and the Women's and Children's Hospital.
Despite a minor fear of heights, Kirsty is eager to raise as much money as possible for RMH to assist in supporting families in similar situations.
Nate looks forwards to less frequent drives to the Women's and Children's Hospital in the next few years.
"I used to go back every six weeks but now I go to Adelaide every three months and then 12 months after the end of treatment I won't be going back for a couple years," he said.
"To all the boys and girls who have to go through this, stay strong and deal with it, you can find a new normal."
The public can donate to Team 5271 through the Adelaide Plunge website or in the donations box at McDonalds, Naracoorte.
