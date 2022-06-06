Naracoorte Herald

Haymes Paint prides itself as 100% Australian and encourages shopping local

NM
By Neave Moore
June 6 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's first family of paint (L-R: Belinda Haymes, Rod Walton, Jenny Haymes, Matt Haymes and Tim Haymes). PICTURE: Supplied

The week of June 6 2022 is Australian Made Week, an initiative to promote Australians shopping local producers, builders and makers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News