The week of June 6 2022 is Australian Made Week, an initiative to promote Australians shopping local producers, builders and makers.
Since Australian Made Week 2021, over 70% of Australia's community have prioritised shopping local as the green and gold symbol has drawn crowds.
Advertisement
Haymes Paint, one of the largest Australian owned paint producers encourages the public to stop and shop local.
Haymes Paint Director, Matt Haymes believes that the values embedded in Australian Made Week are at the core of the business.
"Supporting local manufacturers and producers has so many benefits for our communities, and is so important for our country," he said.
"Not only does it create jobs and boost the economy, but Australian-made products are some of the best in the world.
We encourage all shoppers to ask themselves this during Australian Made Week and into the future."
Haymes Paint organised the "Paint On Australia" campaign in early 2022 and in April opened their first flagship store in their hometown of Ballarat.
Haymes Paint CEO, Rod Walton knows many customers are drawn in because of the Australian-made symbol and reputation.
"As Australia's first family of paint, we didn't have to think twice before throwing our support behind Australian Made Week 2022," he said.
All should keep their eyes out for the classic green and gold "Australian Made" logo and support local.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au