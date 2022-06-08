In September 2021, Regional Development Australia Limestone Coast announced an immerse regional tour for students and graduates to reconnect with locals and fill workforce gaps.
This was in partnership with StudyAdelaide and graduates were introduced to employers in Naracoorte as well as Millicent, Kingston, Mount Gambier and Keith.
The showcase was a three day journey and received significant interest from local businesses and students involved.
Study Adelaide Chief Executive Karyn Kent announced that due to overwhelming interest, there has been a wait-list established for future tours.
"More than 830 students registered an interest in the Limestone Coast visit," she said.
This tour provides students and graduates to introduce themselves to potential employers and see industries around the area.
The Penola Union Dairy Company was one of many businesses visited in the tour.
UDC Chief Operating Officer Andrew Wellington shared disappointing results in attracting skilled employees to the area.
"We are fortunate to have a positive relationship with RDALC and it was through this relationship we were introduced to [skilled workers], he said.
Dan Herath, recent Bachelor of Science graduate started at UDC since completing the tour and is one of 45 new employees.
"The RDALC staff were thoughtful to provide me and university colleagues with opportunities catering to our specific industries; I had a huge interest in the food industry," he said.
"RDALC referred me to food related companies around the area and followed up throughout the process of securing my graduate job at UDC."
Tours are scheduled for late June and early July, involving students and graduates from fields of engineering and health care to the Limestone Coast.
RDALC has encouraged businesses interested in participating in the program to contact their Project Support Coordinator Hayley Rowe via email at info@rdalc.org.au.
