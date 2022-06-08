Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

StudyAdelaide's program sends students rural for post-graduate opportunities

NM
By Neave Moore
Updated June 9 2022 - 1:26am, first published June 8 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mr Dan Herath working at UDC. PICTURE: Supplied (UDC)

In September 2021, Regional Development Australia Limestone Coast announced an immerse regional tour for students and graduates to reconnect with locals and fill workforce gaps.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News