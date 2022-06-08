Internationally renowned street artist and honourary local Smug has completed another striking art project in the Wimmera.
The Arkona Silo Art, funded by the Victorian State Government through the Mallee Silo Art Trail Program, became the 12th silo installation along the Silo Art Trail across the Wimmera Mallee region.
Advertisement
Situated 10km north of Dimboola along the Dimboola-Rainbow Road, the artwork acknowledges the importance of country tennis to Arkona, and more broadly all small regional communities.
Country tennis competitions formed the major social gatherings through the summer months, bringing the neighboring farming communities together.
Hindmarsh Shire Council mayor Melanie Albrecht praised the world renowned artist's work.
"It is wonderful to see the next Silo Art project come to life at Arkona," Cr Albrecht said.
"Smug is an extraordinarily talented artist and Hindmarsh is fortunate to have two amazing pieces of his artwork to celebrate.
"Hindmarsh looks forward to increased tourist numbers visiting Arkona, which we have already seen travelling to the Albacutya Silo."
Victorian Minister for Regional Development Mary-Anne Thomas highlighted the importance of the installment to the region's tourism.
"The Silo Art Trail is a ground-breaking project and an example of how creativity can revitalise a region and shape a new future for a community," Ms Thomas said.
"I'm excited to see how the artwork on Arkona Silo and in Dimboola will entice more visitors to this beautiful town."
Local identity and keen tennis advocate Roley Klinge was suggested by the local community as a fitting subject for the theme. Sadly, Mr Klinge passed in 1991.
Painting a photorealistic portrait on the scale of a grain silo of someone the artist could not meet and photograph created a challenge.
Smug developed the idea of painting a unique artwork reflecting Mr Klinge passion for tennis and iconic terry-toweling hat and glasses but making his face and body invisible.
This created an intriguing image, unique amongst the Silo Art Trail, highlight the artist's incredible style and technique.
Not physically painting the body makes this a unique mural that can appeal to all walks of life to interact with the playful tone of the artwork.
Smug's career has seen him being invited to the biggest street art festivals throughout the world.
He is truly an Australian street art icon on a global level with over 200,000 social media followers.
His photorealistic style and attention to detail is at the forefront of the Arkona Silo artwork.
Advertisement
During his stay, Smug also painted a mural in Dimboola creating a strong link between the silo art and the Dimboola township.
The mural can be found along the laneway connecting Lochiel Street and the rear of the Dimboola Library.
More information can be found at:https://www.hindmarsh.vic.gov.au/Visit-Hindmarsh/Experience-our-Arts-and-Culture/Silo-Art-Trail.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).