Discover what's on around Naracoorte

SQUARE DANCING
Acey Squares
Friday, June 17 - Naracoorte Luterhan Church Hall, from 7:30pm - 10:30pm, join beginners and experienced dancers, welcomes families, singles and groups, more information available on Naracoorte council website.
SYMPHONIC SOUNDS
LC Symphony Orchestra Concert
Saturday, June 18 - Naracoorte Town Hall, from 7.30pm, LCSO is back for another concert program showcasing dedicated music students and professionals, information and tickets are available at http://lcso.org.au
FOOTY FANATICS
Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara League
Saturday, June 18 - this week Lucindale will host Mundulla, Border District is at home to Naracoorte, Bordertown will take on Kybybolite, Penola tackles Kingston and Keith will challenge Padthaway.
REFUGEE WEEK
Our Stories Documentary Screening
Thursday, June 23 - Gather at Naracoorte Town Hall at 5pm to watch documentary film screening for Refugee Week, for more information email naracoorte@amrc.org.au
SIMPLY SPINNING
Naracoorte's Spinners and Weavers
Tuesday, June 28 - all skill levels are welcome to attend and beginners are encouraged to learn, this meeting occurs monthly at Sheep's Back Museum, Naracoorte, more information is available on the Naracoorte Lucindale Council website.
FIRST NATION FILMS
Nunga Screening at Town Hall
Wednesdy, June 29 - Naracoorte Town Hall will be screening first nations stories on the Big Screen, booking are required but event is free and all are welcome, more information is available on countryarts.org.au website.
DELICIOUS DELIGHTS
Comfort Food Cabaret
Thursday, June 30 - Naracoorte Town Hall, 7.30pm, evening of music, award-winning cabaret and delectable foot tastings. For information visit countryarts.org.au or phone 7078 6173.
FINE WINE DINING
Coonawarra Cellar Dwellers
Friday July 1 - Sunday July 30, Coonawarra wineries open doors to public to taste the best of the region, over 60 events including tastings, dinners, museum events, high-tea and long lunches during July, more information available on South Australia website.
DANCE ALL NIGHT
Royal Flying Doctors Ball
Friday, July 22 - Bordertown Civic Centre, doors open 7pm, dancing 7.30pm- midnight, $10pp, $5p teenager; music by Lois Miller, For more information contact Don Rosser 0429 988 839 or Wendy Twidgen 0417 856 400
MAKING MUSIC
The Austin's Concert in Frances
Saturday, July 23 - Roadtrip! Dynamic duo, the Austins, will provide live entertainment at the Frances Hotel, come for good music, good food and a good time, spaces are limited for dining.
